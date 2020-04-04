While several sporting leagues have been canceled, the University Interscholastic League is still working to complete the 2020 spring sports schedule.
On Friday morning, the UIL announced it was “further modifying contingency plans and extending its previously announced timeline for completing UIL activities this academic school year.”
Originally, the UIL announced a two-week hiatus in action. However, after schools across the state closed, it said no games or events would be played prior to May 4.
Under that plan, teams would be able to work out in preparation of a resumption of the season once school continued.
However, that plan was moved back with the announcement issued by Gov. Greg Abbott that schools remained temporarily closed until May 4.
Friday’s announcement said the UIL would not hold organized team activities or games until May 4 at the earliest.
That would likely mean schools would need at least a minimal amount of practice time before resuming the season in order to gear up for the resumption of the year.
“All in-person practices, rehearsals and workouts remain suspended until further notice and remote instruction remains in place,” the UIL said in its statement. “UIL remains committed to providing a reasonable acclimatization period for rehearsals and practices to occur prior to resuming contests and games. All decisions remain flexible and will be consistent with the advice of local, state and federal officials.”
The latest announcement leaves open the possibility of the completion of the athletic schedule with likely modifications both to the regular season and playoff formats.
In previous years, baseball was the last spring sport to finish in early June. That date could be moved back if athletic activities eventually resume.
Sports impacted include soccer, baseball, softball, track and field and golf. Most soccer districts were entering the final week of the regular season, while baseball and softball districts were in the early stages of competition.
The UIL said it would provide updates as necessary.
“The UIL will continue to provide timely, ongoing updates and is reassessing this ever-changing situation daily,” the UIL said in the same statement.
