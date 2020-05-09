With youthful enthusiasm and a team-first approach, Terry Potter is full of excitement as he prepares to take over as the head baseball and basketball coach of the Apple Springs Eagles.
Potter will be entering his first season as a head coach at the varsity level and is anxious to get started once athletics return to the campus.
“I’m fired up,” Potter said. “It’s an opportunity to build a program. It’s not just for something that looks good on a resume. It’s all about the kids and that’s the way it has to be to have a successful program.”
Potter, who recently turned 26, comes to Apple Springs from the Dew school district. He was able to go through interviews before they were closed due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, something that helped the transition between schools.
In addition to being the Apple Springs coach, he’ll also be a physical education teacher.
“We actually went through the entire process the week before everything got stopped with the coronavirus,” Potter said. “I was able to have a face-to-face interview. Then after I accepted the job, I was able to talk face-to-face with all of my old kids. It worked out really well for me.”
Potter said while many coaches see small schools as more of a stepping stone, that’s not the case for him. His coaching experience has been with smaller schools, where he thinks he fits in best.
“I want to be a 1A coach,” Potter said. “I like the multi-sport athlete and the unique environment that comes along with it. Talking to Coach (Cody) Moree (Apple Springs superintendent and head football coach), he shared his vision for the school and he drew right into what I’m all about.”
Potter said he thinks the opportunity is the right one for him in which he can build upon the current culture while adding some of his own enthusiasm.
“The good thing is we don’t have to change the culture because it’s not bad,” Potter said. “I just want to bring a new energy and a new spark to be a positive influence on the program.”
Potter was able to visit the Apple Springs campus this past week, although he said his focus has been between his new start as well as finishing out the school year at Dew. He said he was moving to the area in the first week of June.
“I’ve let them go ahead and finish out the school year, while I’ve done the same thing,” Potter said. “I’ll tell you I’m ready to get to work.”
Potter said he doesn’t promise overnight success, although he is willing to put in the work necessary to lead the program in the right direction.
“I know there are challenges and we’re going to be young,” Potter said. “That’s what’s so exciting about the program.”
Potter started his career as a volunteer assistant at Joshua before spending the last two years at Dew. He said there were many plans to what he hopes to accomplish at Apple Springs.
“We’re going to win, but it’s going to take time and a lot of work,” Potters said. “But what we’re really in this for is to build relationships with the kids and mentor them into becoming young men. Our job is to get them ready for college. That’s the whole reason we’re here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.