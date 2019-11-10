It’s been quite a ride for several local teams as they have roared through their regular seasons, which wrapped up Friday night. Now they’ll put their eyes on an even bigger prize as the playoffs open this week.
The Diboll Lumberjacks, Huntington Red Devils, Groveton Indians and Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs will each trade in the Friday night lights for some Thursday football in the opening round of the postseason.
They set those playoffs games late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Here is a look at those matchups.
Diboll facing Buna — The Lumberjacks have to be considered legitimate title contenders after a regular season in which they climbed to No. 5 in the Class 3A DI poll while posting their first undefeated regular season in 19 years.
They’ll open the playoffs against Buna, the fourth-place team from District 12-3A DI.
That game will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday at Woodville High School.
Huntington taking on West Orange-Stark — The Red Devils are set for the playoffs for the second time in their school history. They’ll get a rematch against West Orange-Stark in the opening round.
That game will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday at Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium.
West Orange-Stark is the No. 3 team in the state in the Class 4A DII poll.
Groveton to clash with Timpson — The Groveton Indians rounded out the regular season with a 50-30 win over Hull-Daisetta that left them with the second seed in 12-2A DI.
The Indians will open the postseason against Timpson, the third-place team from 11-2A DI.
That game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Rusk High School.
Corrigan-Camden opens with Pewitt — Even with a slip up on the final night of the regular season, the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs find themselves in a familiar spot as they are headed to the playoffs once again.
They’ll open the playoffs against Pewitt, the second-seeded team from 11-3A DII. Pewitt tied for the district title with Daingerfield but will be the second seed due to a 42-38 loss in head-to-head competition.
That game will be played in Shelbyville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
