A huge week for the Lufkin Lady Panthers will culminate with a showdown with Jacksonville on Friday night.
With the rival Nacogdoches Lady Dragons in town Tuesday night, the Lady Panthers weren’t about to be looking ahead as Tori Coleman and Aniya Cottrell scored 11 points apiece on the way to a 41-26 victory.
On a night it allowed only 11 field goals, the Lady Panthers forced 27 turnovers while holding Nacogdoches to 26 points.
Once Lufkin finally found its shooting range early in the second half, a feisty Nacogdoches team couldn’t manage to hang around in the game’s final minutes.
Teunia Randle led Nacogdoches with 11 points, while Jakeysia Flemon had 8.
The defenses dominated the first half as Lufkin used an early 6-0 run that featured two Cottrell free throws, an Alecia Rivera-Scott putback and a steal and layup from Akyshia Cottree for an 8-2 lead. Back-to-back buckets from Aniya Cottrell gave Lufkin its biggest lead of the first half at 14-6.
Instead of putting the game away, Lufkin went into a seven-minute drought, allowing Nacogdoches to go on a 7-0 run capped by a layup and two free throws from Randle.
Lufkin got a steal and a layup from Aniya Cottrell at the buzzer to take a 16-13 lead into the break.
Lufkin found its shooting range in the opening two minutes of the third quarter when Coleman and Rivera-Scott hit back-to-back triples before a Dayshia Runnels jumper finished a 10-0 run that put Lufkin on top 24-13.
Lufkin eventually took a 29-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
In that final frame, a pair of Coleman 3-pointers helped take away any chances of a Nacogdoches (9-18, 3-7) comeback.
Other Lufkin scorers were Rivera-Scott (7), Runnels (6), Akyshia Cottrell (4) and Brookelyn Fowler (2).
Lufkin (20-9, 9-1) will host Jacksonville on Friday night. Jacksonville (19-8, 10-0) would virtually lock up the district title with a win. A Lufkin victory would force a first-place tie with three games left in the regular season.
