GROVETON — Trenton Torregrossa carved up Trinity on the ground and Cade Steubing torched the Tigers through the air as the Groveton Indians rolled to a 56-14 win in their home opener Friday night.
Steubing threw for 194 yards on 12-of-14 passing and Torregrossa had 119 yards on 11 carries. Malachi Stewart added 90 yards on nine carries.
Stewart got the Indians going as his 1-yard touchdown made it 7-0.
Steubing added a touchdown run of his own from four yards out just before the end of the first quarter, extending that lead to 14-0.
Martine Chavez found the end zone for Groveton’s third score and Steubing hit Torregrossa for a 9-yard touchdown that made the score 28-0 at the half.
The Indians continued to grind away in the third quarter as Torregrossa scored on a 30-yard touchdown that made it 34-0.
Torregrossa then came through with an interception that helped set up a Stewart 13-yard touchdown run, making the score 41-0.
Trinity found the scoreboard for the first time when Grisham Vaught threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Kylan Dennis, making it 41-6.
Steubing answered with another touchdown run, this one from three yards away, that made the score 48-6 after three quarters.
After Trinity scored for the final time, Chavez scored on a 3-yard that closed out the scoring, making the final 56-14.
Groveton (2-0) will host Buffalo on Friday night.
