NEW CANEY – Diboll’s Ladyjacks, down 2-0 in Thursday’s best-of-five match against East Bernard, had finally gotten some momentum on their side. Jumping out to a quick 9-5 lead, Diboll appeared on the verge of forcing at least another game.
Then East Bernard’s Peyton McGuire went on a service tear, ripping off 15 straight points to lead the Brahmarettes to a 25-14, 25-16, 25-12 sweep to knock the No. 9 Ladyjacks out of the post-season in area round action in New Caney.
Earlier this week, Ladyjack head coach Jeremy Stewart won his 300th career game, but his team’s historic run ended short of his 301st.
The Ladyjacks had won five of six games heading into Thursday’s match; however, they weren’t able to match up with East Bernard’s longer, leaner front line. The Brahmarettes tallied 19 kills to the Ladyjacks’ nine, but more frustrating for Diboll was East Bernard’s ability to get hands on nearly every hard hit sent from the Ladyjack side of the floor.
Diboll finishes the season with a record of 33-9 and the team’s first state ranking in several years.
