DIBOLL — Whether it’s because of his football mentality or just an inborn stubbornness, Hunter Smith seems to have been born to play catcher.
He doesn’t let many pitches skip past him. He absolutely refuses to allow runners to steal bases. And he’s not going to back up a single step to give way to a runner steaming toward him at home plate.
Those qualities not only have made him a perfect guy for the position; as of Wednesday, they made him a collegiate baseball player.
Smith, who also played for the Diboll football team, signed his letter of intent to join the East Texas Baptist University baseball program beginning in fall 2020.
“I really enjoyed the atmosphere there, I love the energy they bring to the program, and I loved meeting the coaching staff,” Smith said at Wednesday’s signing ceremony. “I really love everything about it.
“I know they had a catcher drafted (by the major leagues) last year, so that helped with my decision as well. They obviously develop players.”
The Lumberjack program has seen three head coaches in four years, and Smith credited them with learning different approaches to the game.
“It’s been different stuff with each coach, and they’ve helped me,” Smith said. “Coach (Victor) Bunner has really impacted me a lot. He’s bringing our team together, and we’re playing the way we should be playing.”
The senior backstop said he wants to see elements of his game improve in order to carry the ’Jacks as far as they can go this season while giving him an extra confidence boost before reporting for duty in Marshall.
“I definitely want to improve my hitting, and I definitely want to throw some dudes out,” Smith said. “If you can hit, you can play anywhere.”
An arm injury limited Smith’s junior season behind the plate, but he still managed to earn first-team all-district honors as a designated hitter.
Bunner, addressing the crowd at the ceremony, called Smith a “leader” on his current squad.
“It’s definitely a great thing to have a senior who’s willing to be the first one out leading the team in whatever we’re doing,” Bunner said. “He’s showing the younger players what it takes to get where he’s sitting today.”
Smith’s parents are Julie and Willie Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.