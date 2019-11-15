BEAUMONT — The West Orange-Stark Mustangs rolled to a 56-7 win over the Huntington Red Devils in Class 4A DII playoff action at Beaumont Memorial Stadium Friday night.

The Mustangs (8-1) led the Red Devils (1-10) 49-0 at the half. The teams mutually agreed to have a running clock with 5:40 left in the half and the Mustangs up 42-0.

Mustang sophomore running back Elijah Gales had 109 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries in the first half. WO-S started Jayson Zeigler Jr. at quarterback as regular starter Jerren Terrell got the night off. The Mustangs outgained the Red Devils 289-176. Ten different Mustangs carried the ball and the defense brought two interceptions back for scores.

Gales scored on a 4-yard touchdown run up the middle that made it 7-0 early.

He added a 42-yard touchdown sprint off the left side to make it 13-0 with 7:29 in the first quarter.

Gales struck again on WO-S’ next series when he wrapped up a three-play drive with a 51-yard touchdown dart along the right side. Holder Jacob Dominguez then flipped a two-point conversion pass to receiver Jalen Thompson to up the lead to 21-0 with 4:15 in the first quarter.

Dontrey McClain returned an interception 90 yards on the final play of the first quarter, pushing it to 28-0.

Hykiem Taylor zipped 7 yards up the gut and into the end zone to make it 35-0 with 9:25 in the half.

Thomas Jr. put the Mustangs up 42-0 with 8:03 in the half when he stepped in front of an errant Chancellor pass and scooted 27 yards for a touchdown.

The Mustangs scored again when tailback Terry Harris bolted up the middle for a 33-yard touchdown scamper, making it 49-0 at halftime.

Mustang tailback Jamaal Shaw scooted in for a Mustang touchdown from 24 yards out on the last play of the third quarter.

Huntington’s Andrew Faulk capping scored on a 1-yard score to make the final 56-7. Chancellor completed 5-of-16 passes for 113 yards. Tanner Williams was the leading rusher for the Red Devils with 31 yards on six totes.

