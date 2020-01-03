The Lufkin Panthers got the 2020 season off on the right foot by picking up a hard-fought 2-0 win over the Magnolia West Mustangs at the Kilt Cup in The Woodlands on Thursday morning.
Jaime Acevedo scored a goal in the first half for the Panthers, and Luis Flores added one after the break to give Lufkin its first win of the season.
“With this being the first game of the season, it seemed like we got off the bus a little sleepy,” Lufkin head coach David McPherson said. “In the first half, it seemed like we were a little out of it. We made adjustments at halftime and the tempo of the game really changed in the second half for us.”
The Panthers got on the scoreboard in the first half when Oscar Ibarra delivered a free kick that was redirected by Acevedo into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.
After the break, Ibarra sent a pass to Flores, who dribbled through the Magnolia West defense before delivering a nice score that made the final margin 2-0.
“We’re expecting great things from the guys up front on our offense,” McPherson said. “They’ve got a lot of potential, and we expect them to test everybody’s defense. If teams make mistakes against them, they should be able to take advantage of it.”
Meanwhile, the defense limited the scoring chances for Magnlia West in getting the shutout.
“We’ve got a lot of new guys that are settling in back there,” McPherson said. “Stacking up as many shutouts as possible is always one of the goals. When you make a mistake back there, it can cost you a game.”
The Panthers were also able to get their first victory after not getting a win in last season’s Kilt Cup.
“You can’t ever say enough about getting a win,” McPherson said. “It’s always nice to get off on the right foot.”
Lufkin (1-0) will continue the Kilt Cup at 4 today against San Antonio O’Connor. The Panthers also play A&M Consolidated at 3 p.m. Saturday.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Panthers will open the season by hosting Kilgore on Saturday. The JV game is set for an 11 a.m. start with the varsity following at 1 p.m.
