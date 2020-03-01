Reid Hensley and Coby Dejesus delivered a strong pitching performance as the Lufkin Panthers closed the Bryan/College Station tournament with a 2-1 win over Lake Creek on Saturday afternoon.
Hensley pitched 41/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Dejesus got the final five outs, allowing one earned run on three hits in 1 2/3 innings.
Dejesus also led Lufkin at the plate with a pair of singles and an RBI. A.J. Bonacci had two singles and Spencer Alexander added a single.
The game was scoreless until the fifth inning when Dejesus singled and eventually scored on a balk. Lufkin added a second run in the sixth inning when Bonacci walked and came around to score on Dejesus’ RBI single.
Lake Creek got on the board in the sixth inning and put the potential tying run at second base before a groundout ended that threat.
Earlier in the day, Lufkin dropped a 9-3 decision to Dallas Jesuit. Bebo Hinojosa took the loss, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts in three innings.
Julio Flores pitched the final three innings, allowing six earned runs on seven hits.
Lufkin hitters were Tre Odom (double, single), Nick Mosley (double), Flores (single, RBI), Hunter Ditsworth (single) and Caleb Newsome (RBI). Lufkin led 2-0 after the second inning before Jesuit scored two runs in the third inning and five more in the fourth. Lufkin (2-4) plays in the Brazoswood tournament starting Thursday.
Lufkin will face Westside at 4 p.m. and Angleton at 7 p.m. in games at Angleton High School.
