Luis Flores recorded a hat trick as the Lufkin Panthers picked up an impressive 3-1 road win over the Nacogdoches Dragons in District 16-5A soccer action Tuesday night.
Flores scored a goal in the first half for a 1-0 lead. After Nacogdoches knotted the game early in the second half, he pulled through once again with two goals after the break that proved to be the difference in the win.
“He’s a special player, no doubt,” Lufkin head coach David McPherson said. “We ask him to do a job and he continually does it.”
Flores’ first goal of the game came off an assist from Adan Hernandez, a tally that stood until halftime.
After Nacogdoches tied it up, Lufkin drew a foul inside the box. Flores finished the penalty kick to give the Pack the lead for the second time.
He added a third goal off an assist from Jaime Acevedo that gave Lufkin some breathing room.
“Just to step into this environment, it’s a hard place to play,” McPherson said. “You have to give credit to them because they’re a quality soccer team. It was a hard-fought game on both sides and we ended up coming out on top.”
Jose Jaime helped set the tone for the night with a nice save for the Panthers.
He had plenty of help on defense from Eric Acevedo, Thomas Nava, Trey Walker and Rene Ramirez.
“That save was a momentum changer,” McPherson said, “and those guys in the back played lights out.”
The win was also Lufkin’s second straight after back-to-back road losses in their most recent trips away from Lufkin.
“Winning in Nac is hard enough,” McPherson said, “but to come back after the struggles we’ve been through this season to beat a quality team at their place builds a lot of confidence in the boys.”
The Panthers’ win capped a perfect night in a rare varsity doubleheader in Nacogdoches.
Earlier in the night, the Lady Panthers surged to a 2-0 win over the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons as they stayed on top of the district standings.
Rachel Bonnin continued to be the team’s top scoring threat with another goal, while Jasmine Rodriguez also found the back of the net.
Both soccer teams will be in action on Friday night.
The Panthers will be at home to face Hallsville, while the Lady Panthers travel to Hallsville.
