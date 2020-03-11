Ashtyn Alvarez and Skyler Martin smacked homers and Kayla Palomino pitched a complete game three-hit shutout as the Diboll Lady Jacks gave head coach Hayland Hardy his 400th career head coaching win in a 12-0 victory over Woodville Tuesday night.
Alvarez added a single and three RBIs in addition to her homer while Martin also had a single.
Palomino struck out nine in the win.
Other Diboll hitters were Hailey Fuentes (double, single), Palomino (double, 2 RBIs) and Alyssa Mireles and Ashtyn Palomino (single, RBI).
Diboll (18-0-3) will play at Newton at 5 p.m. Friday.
Lufkin softball 17, Pine Tree 6 — The Lufkin Lady Panthers opened the district slate in impressive fashion by smashing the Pine Tree Lady Pirates 17-6.
Akyshia Cottrell did damage from her leadoff position with a pair of hits and four RBIs. Ryleigh Mills and Katelyn Segura each had a pair of hits and two RBIs. In addition, Natalie Chavez, Holly Cooper and Chloe McCormick had hits for the Lady Pack.
Cooper and Segura each saw time pitching for Lufkin.
Lufkin held a 5-3 lead after two innings before breaking it open with an eight-run third inning.
The Lady Panthers will return to district action for an afternoon contest today as they host Jacksonville at 3 p.m. The JV game will start at 1 p.m.
Both teams are 1-0 in district after Jacksonville started 16-5A play with an 18-3 win over Nacogdoches.
Hudson softball splits games in Bridge City tournament — The Hudson Lady Hornets split four games in the Bridge City tournament on Friday and Saturday.
The Lady Hornets took a narrow 3-2 win over Port Neches-Groves. Kamryn Davis took the win, allowing two runs, one earned, on seven hits and two strikeouts in six innings.
Hudson hitters were Hanna Allen (2 singles, RBI), Madi Barnett (double, single), Tasha Pierce (single, RBI), Kallie Parker, Kinley Evans, Makayla Foote and Makayla Burton (single) and Brynn Davis (RBI).
The Lady Hornets dropped a 5-1 decision to Bridge City. Evans took the loss, allowing five earned runs on 12 hits with four walks and four strikeouts in six innings.
Hudson hitters were Allen (double, single, RBI), Burton and Pierce (2 singles) and Hannah Walters, Hannah Latham, Brynn Davis and Evans (single).
The Lady Hornets then took a 4-1 loss to Little Cypress-Mauriceville.
Evans was effective in the pitching circle, allowing four runs, two earned, on nine hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 52/3 innings.
Burton had a double and a single for Hudson, Evans had a single and an RBI and Kamryn Davis hit a single.
The Lady Hornets closed the tournament with a 4-3 win over Bridge City.
Kamryn Davis got the win, allowing three unearned runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
Hudson hitters were Evans (triple, single, RBI), Brynn Davis, Kamryn Davis and Walters (single, RBI) and Latham (single).
On Tuesday night, Hudson dropped a 5-0 decision to Huffman. Kamryn Davis took the loss, allowing five runs, four earned, on five hits and six walks with six strikeouts.
Madi Ulrich, Pierce and Brynn Davis each had singles for Hudson.
Hudson will compete in the San Marcos tournament starting on Thursday.
Liberty softball 6, Huntington 2 — Liberty hit a walk-off grand slam to take a 6-2 win over the Huntington Devilettes on Tuesday afternoon.
Huntington hitters were Emma Tatum (triple, RBI), Casey Whitley (single, RBI), Sydney Lewing (double) and Kaitlin Jinkins and Abby Kirkland (single). Tatum took the loss for Huntington, allowing six runs, two earned, on 11 hits with five strikeouts.
Huntington (12-9) will host Rusk on Tuesday night.
