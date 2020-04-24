Hudson’s Olivia Bachman admits swimming isn’t for everyone. Hours in the pool turn into days, while the results come along slowly with a ton of hard work.
In all those hours of extra work, the view doesn’t change.
“You’re looking at that bottom line of the pool for what seems like hours,” the Hudson sophomore said. “You’ve got to be pretty mentally strong to get through it.”
Those seemingly endless days in the pool might not be for the average high schooler. But they’re certainly paying off for the Lady Hornets’ sophomore, who capped off a memorable season by being named to the Class 5A All-State Team.
The award goes to the top 24 competitors in the state. Although Hudson is only a 4A school, it competes at the 5A level in the pool due to the fact there are only two state classifications at the UIL level in swimming.
Bachman earned the award by being ranked 21st in the state in the 100-meter breaststroke.
“It was pretty tough when I finished two spots away from state,” Bachman said. “Our region is so tough and I was that close. But it was great to find out I’d made all-state. It lets me know some of the work is paying off.”
Bachman’s journey to becoming an all-state swimmer wasn’t always a smooth one. It also was one that didn’t even start in Texas.
Growing up in the small town of Manning, Iowa, she was a member of the Manning Sharks. To say all-state was at the top of her priority list would be quite an exaggeration.
“The year before, I fell in and went to the bottom of the pool,” Bachman said. “To be honest, I didn’t like that first year at all.”
It didn’t take long for those thoughts to turn around. Instead of getting frustrated, she eventually found motivation in the pool.
“Swimming isn’t for a lot of people,” Bachman said. “I think it’s one of the hardest sports in the world. You have to have the mindset of making yourself better. You’ve got to have a lot of discipline because the only way to improve is to put in the work.”
Bachman has won the breaststroke and 200-meter individual medley relay at the Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association Meet.
While many swimming events are ultimate individual sports, Bachman said the support of the Hudson program has been a motivation.
“The team atmosphere here at Hudson is amazing,” Bachman said. “The coach and teammates here are great and traveling to all the events has been a lot of fun.”
Bachman has already set several goals for herself in the upcoming seasons, although that has been on somewhat of a holding pattern with the difficulty in getting in laps in the pool over the last two months.
She has been staying in shape with various workouts and exercises she hopes will allow her to be ready once swimming events continue.
Hudson will be competing in a different region next season, and Bachman has hopes of making the trip to state that just eluded her this past year.
“That’s a big motivation to get there since I just missed out this year,” Bachman said. “I know it will be a lot of work to get there, but it will be worth it.”
