The Lufkin Lady Panthers expected major tests in the form of 6A competition in the Lady Pack Showcase. After two days of action, the Panthers are still looking for the answers.
On Friday afternoon, Kyleigh D’Spain scored a pair of goals and Lexie Thedford added another as the Tyler Lee Lady Raiders rolled to a 3-0 win over the Lady Panthers at Jase Magers Soccer Field.
D’Spain scored both of her goals in a two-minute span late in the first half, and the Lady Panthers were unable to create many scoring chances of their own on the way to their second loss in as many days at the Lady Pack Showcase.
With 15:31 left in the first half, D’Spain got the ball in the middle of the field and snuck a shot into the left corner of the net for a 1-0 advantage.
Less than two minutes later, she once again took a pass in the middle of the field before launching a shot into the top left corner for a 2-0 lead.
The score remained at 2-0 until 24:30 remained in the game when Lufkin took down a Tyler Lee defender inside the box.
Thedford converted the penalty kick for the third goal.
The loss came a day after Lufkin dropped a 2-0 decision to Longview.
Lufkin (1-3) will finish off the Lady Pack Showcase at 11 this morning when it faces New Caney.
In other action on Friday, Tyler Lee’s JV took a 1-0 win over Lufkin’s JV and Longview rolled to a 6-0 win over New Caney.
Following today’s Lufkin/New Caney game, Longview will face Tyler Lee at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.