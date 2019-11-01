CONROE — Dominating wins over the best competition 8-5A DI had to offer left the Lufkin Panthers in the fast lane to back-to-back district titles.
They completed a virtual victory lap in even more dominating fashion by rolling to a 58-0 win over an overmatched group of Caney Creek Panthers at Buddy Moorhead Stadium Friday night.
With the win, Lufkin moved to 13-0 in district action over the two years while claiming another 8-5A DI title.
“It being championship week is what we talked about coming in here,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “Before we got to anything else, we needed to finish this first. This was the first of many goals for us.”
Jordan Moore, Caleb Berry and Ja’Lynn Polk stole the show on the offensive side for Lufkin.
Moore completed 12-of-13 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns. Berry ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries to go along with a 37-yard receiving touchdown, and Polk had four catches and 80 yards and two touchdowns.
All three players watched from the sidelines after Lufkin built a 35-0 lead in the first half.
“What Jordan was doing wasn’t anything crazy,” Quick said. “He was reading the defense, getting it to the right guy and letting them go to work. Then adding in the run is big because you have to do that in the playoffs. Somebody’s going to take one or the other away, and you have to be able to beat them with something else.”
The defense was equally dominating in holding Caney Creek to 73 yards and four first downs on 39 plays. It was the second straight season in which Lufkin shut out Caney Creek, outscoring them 121-0 in the process.
“They put a whole bunch of people at the point of the attack and sometimes guys can leak out of there,” Quick said. “Our guys did a good job of not allowing that to happen. Then I was really proud of the backups because we made a bunch of substitutions at half. They kept right on playing and helped us put up that zero.”
Lufkin left no doubt from its opening offensive play of the night when Berry took a handoff and barreled over several Caney Creek defenders on his way to a 28-yard run. The Panthers then went to the air with Moore completing four straight passes on the drive, including a 5-yard touchdown on a short pitch to Polk that made it 7-0 less than two minutes into the game.
The Panthers used the big play to make it 14-0 with Moore hitting a wide-open Polk for a 50-yard score with 6:54 left in the quarter.
Lufkin’s next possession ended in Moore finding a wide open Berry on a wheel route for a 37-yard score that made it 21-0 late in the quarter.
Moore completed all nine of his passes in the first quarter for 159 yards and three scores. He eventually completed his first 10 passes before his only incomplete pass of the night.
Lufkin’s first punt of the night was followed by the Panthers’ defense forcing a turnover on downs.
The Panthers took advantage with Berry scoring on a 4-yard run up the middle for a 28-0 advantage midway through the third quarter.
Berry found the end zone for the third time when he went untouched for a 65-yard touchdown run that made it 35-0.
Lufkin outgained Caney Creek 306-59 in a first half in which it held Caney Creek to just a pair of first downs.
The Panthers got back on the board when Terrance Fields broke the line of scrimmage and outsprinted the Caney Creek defense to the end zone for an 80-yard touchdown that made it 42-0 with 1:04 left in the third quarter.
That lead grew to 49-0 when Cristian Diaz took a short pass from Tre Odom and sprinted 53 yards for a touchdown with less than 10 minutes remaining.
Lufkin surpassed the 50-point total when a mishandled snap on a punt led to a safety, making it 51-0.
Brendan Taylor got into the scoring act for Lufkin when he scored on a 28-yard touchdown run that made the final 58-0.
Lufkin (8-1, 6-0) closes out the regular season on Friday night when it hosts Waller.
