The No. 4 Diboll Lady Jacks kept up their recent hot streak by rolling to a pair of wins in the Colmesneil/Woodville tournament on Thursday.
Kayla Palomino fired a no-hitter as the Lady Jacks routed Warren 15-0. She struck out 11 in the victory.
Skyler Martin blasted a pair of homers to go along with a single, five RBIs and two runs in the victory. Klarisa Mijares added a triple, RBI and a run.
Other Diboll hitters were Hailey Fuentes (2 doubles, single, 3 RBIs, 2 runs), Palomino (2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), Ashtyn Alvarez (double, single, RBI, 2 runs), K.K. Rodriguez (double, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), Alyssa Mireles (double, RBI, 2 runs), Alyssa Mireles (double, RBI, 2 runs) and Mia Mireles (single, run, RBI).
The Lady Jacks also routed Kountze 10-1. Rodriguez got the win, allowing four hits while striking out four.
Martin also homered in that game, a two-run shot, to go along with three RBIs.
Other Diboll hitters were Palomino (double, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), Rodriguez (double, single, RBI, 3 runs), Mia Mireles (double, 2 RBIs), Fuentes (single, RBI, run) and Ellie Mann (single, 2 runs).
Diboll will continue the Colmesneil/Woodville tournament today.
Diboll baseball wins two in Groveton tournament — The Diboll Lumberjacks opened the Groveton tournament with a 9-0 rout over Big Sandy on Thursday night.
Ty Roman threw a one-hit shutout for Diboll. He struck out 10 while walking none.
Diboll hitters were Rey Arellano (2 singles, 2 RBIs), Hunter Smith (double, single, RBI), Roman (double, 2 RBIs), Adam Flores and Jalen Wilson (single, RBI), Giovanni Robles (single) and Nomar Flores (RBI).
Diboll plated eight runs in the first run and coasted from there.
Later in the day, the Lumberjacks used a nine-run first inning to ease past Trinity 12-0.
Dominic Morales dominated on the mound in a complete game hitter in a contest called after three innings. He struck out five and walked only one.
Diboll hitters were Flores (3 singles, 2 RBIs), Wilson (double, single, 2 RBIs), Ethan Smith (2 singles, 2 RBIs), Riley Sarmiento (2 singles, RBI), Roman (single, RBI) and Morales and Robles (single).
The Lumberjacks continue the Groveton tournament today.
Huntington baseball 5, Pittsburg 2 — The Huntington Red Devils picked up their first win of the season with a 5-2 victory over Pittsburg in the Nacogdoches tournament Thursday.
Kaden Reep got the win for Huntington, allowing two unearned runs on eight hits with five strikeouts in seven innings.
Cason Young hit a homer to go along with two RBIs for Huntington. Other Huntington hitters were Cole Oliver (2 singles), Carson Hooks and Cason Young (single, 2 RBIs), Judah Gallups (single, RBI) and Cody Cox (single).
Huntington will continue the Nacogdoches tournament today.
Huntington softball 10, Nederland 3 — The Huntington Devilettes took a 10-3 win over Nederland in the Liberty tournament Thursday.
Huntington hitters were Sydney Lewing (double, single, 2 RBIs), Kaylee Rivenbark (double, single, RBI), Emma Tatum (triple), Abby Kirkland (double, 2 RBIs), Lainey Gates (double, RBI), Courtney Smith (single, 2 RBIs) and Kaitlin Jinkins (2 RBIs).
Tatum got the win, allowing three earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts in five innings.
Huntington will continue the Liberty tournament today.
Central softball wins pair of games — The Central Lady Bulldogs picked up a pair of wins over Jasper and Kirbyville in the Jasper tournament Thursday.
Central opened the day with a 2-1 win over Kirbyville. Lexi Windsor got the win, allowing one unearned run on two hits with three strikeouts in three innings.
Central hitters were Windsor (single, RBI), Johnae Robinson (double) and Sabrina Weathers and K.K. Harris (single).
The Lady Bulldogs followed that up with a 6-1 win over Jasper.
Windsor allowed one earned run on five hits with nine strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.
Kendall Smith blasted a homer to go along with two RBIs. Other Central hitters were Harris (double, RBI), Windsor (double), Madison Morehouse (single, RBI) and Robinson, Turney, Brenom Brown and Kenzie Warner (single).
Central will close the Jasper tournament with a pair of games today.
Hudson softball drops games in Bridge City tournament — The Hudson Lady Hornets dropped a pair of games during the opening day of the Bridge City tournament on Thursday.
The Lady Hornets opened with an 11-1 loss to Little Cypress-Mauriceville.
Brynn Davis led Hudson with a single and an RBI and Hannah Walters and Makayla Burton each had a single.
Kamryn Davis started in the pitching circle, allowing two earned runs on two hits and two walks in 12/3 innings. Madi Barnett pitched the final three innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits with two strikeouts.
Hudson followed with a 2-1 loss to Lumberton.
Kinley Evans pitched a complete game, allowing two unearned runs on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts.
Tasha Pierce led Hudson at the plate with a double and an RBI. Hanna Allen, Walters and Burton added a single each.
Hudson (4-6-2) will continue the Bridge City tournament today.
Hudson baseball drops two games in Porter tournament — The Hudson Hornets fell to Concordia and New Caney Porter on the opening day of the Porter tournament Thursday.
Hudson started with a 6-0 loss to Concordia. Sam Belasco took the loss, allowing three earned runs in four innings. Weston Hyde allowed two earned runs in three innings.
Aaron Dickerson, Hank Warren and Carson Courtney had singles for Hudson.
Later in the day, Hudson dropped a 4-0 decision to Porter. Delbert Graves pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run. Warren, Courtney, Trace Lucas, Remington Roff and Bryce Hudman each had hits for Hudson.
The Hornets will continue the Porter tournament today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.