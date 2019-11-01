FRANKLIN — The No. 5 Diboll Lumberjacks knocked off the No. 10 Franklin Lions 34-7 here at Hedrick Field Friday night to capture Diboll’s first district title in 20 years.
While the District 11-3A DI championship game featured two teams sporting perfect 4-0 district marks, the Lumberjacks’ defense dominated in a game in which they held the Lions to just 14 yards of total offense.
Diboll also benefited from turnovers, with Jaylon McMillan and Jorrin Thompson both picking off passes on the night.
Dylan Maskunas threw a pair of touchdown passes, Jeremiah Gums caught one and ran in another, and Daris McMillan had 27 carries for 157 yards and a touchdown run in the Lumberjacks’ win.
Diboll kicked off the scoring with 4:17 to go in the first when Maskunas capped off a 70-yard drive by connecting with Demaria Cook on a 21-yard pass. Adrian Garcia’s kick was good, making it 7-0 Diboll.
The score remained unchanged until just under a minute left in the first half when a 21-yard catch by Gums set up a 1-yard Gums’ touchdown run to extend the Lumberjacks’ lead to 14-0.
Franklin got on the board early in the third quarter on a Malcom Murphy 7-yard run followed by a Julio Bribescas kick to cut the lead to 14-7.
But a wide-open Gums responded midway through the quarter on a 23-yard touchdown catch to increase Diboll’s lead to 21-7. Gums legged out a 25-yard run early in the fourth quarter to make it 28-7 Lumberjacks.
McMillan closed out the scoring on the night with 6:21 to go in the contest on a 2-yard run. The extra point attempt was botched, however, making the final 34-7.
Diboll (9-0, 5-0) hosts Trinity on Friday for Senior Night.
