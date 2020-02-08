On a night Lufkin’s 2015 state championship was honored, the current Panthers and Lady Panthers showed why there is plenty of promise for this year’s group as well.
The Lady Panthers jumped on Nacogdoches early in a 3-0 win, while the Panthers battled to a 2-2 tie with the Dragons before outlasting them in a shootout that went seven shooters deep.
Playing in front of their biggest crowd of the year, the Lady Panthers jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first half before coasting in for the win.
“Getting out to that early lead gave us confidence and let us get going,” Lufkin head coach Antonio Encarnacion said. “We had to grind it out after that. It wasn’t our best game, but we were able to take care of our home field.”
Lufkin got on the board quickly when Idalia Hernandez scored in the game’s opening minutes. Itzel Castellanos added a goal midway through the second half before Jasmine Rodriguez finalized the scoring just before halftime.
From there, goalkeeper Mia Lila and the Lufkin defense were able to keep the Lady Dragons off balance in staying undefeated in district at 3-0.
“We have to take advantage of our home games, and we did that tonight,” Encarnacion said. “We knew it would be a hard task ahead of us, but the girls got it done.”
The Lady Panthers will host Hallsville on Tuesday.
On the boys’ side, two of the top teams in the district couldn’t decide matters in regulation. After battling to a 2-2 tie through 80 minutes, the teams went to a shootout, which is the format in District 16-5A.
A shorthanded Lufkin team made each of its first six shots in the shootout from Miguel Rojo, Jaime Acevedo, Adan Hernandez, Jan Aguilar, Julio Alvarado and Brandon Flores, matching the Dragons, who were able to do the same.
When the Dragons seventh shot bounced off the crossbar, Lufkin’s Thomas Nava buried the Panthers’ seventh try, giving Lufkin an extra point in the standings.
The game officially goes down as a tie, with Lufkin getting two points and the Dragons getting one point in the district standings.
A regulation win goes as three points.
“For the kids to have that kind of composure with that type of pressure is very impressive,” Lufkin head coach David McPherson said. “That’s the most pressure you can have in soccer, and they came through.”
The game was a back and forth one from the time the team stepped on the field.
The Panthers struck first when a shot was deflected in the box. It landed at the feet of Emanuel Gelarza, who was there to finish off the chance for a 1-0 lead just five minutes into the game.
That lead stayed until 11 minutes remained in the half when Luis Flores dribbled by the Nacogdoches defense before a hard tackle in the box set up a penalty kick. Flores finished it off from there, giving Lufkin a 2-1 lead at halftime.
In the second half, Nacogdoches got the tying goal for the second time when Ernesto Garcia delivered a hard shot to the right of the keeper that made it 2-2.
Each team was able to generate a few scoring chances before the game went into overtime.
“It was a weird night of soccer,” McPherson said. “This was our first time to play at Jase all year, and I think Nac handled it better at times than we did. It definitely wasn’t our best game, but they kept fighting through it. Coming through in the shootout to get an extra point can be big for us later.”
Lufkin (10-0-3, 2-0-1) will play at Hallsville on Tuesday.
