The Huntington Devilettes struck for five first-inning runs and coasted from there on their way to an 8-4 win over Shepherd in non-district softball action Tuesday night.
Emma Tatum got the win for Huntington as she allowed four unearned runs on five hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort.
Huntington hitters were Kaitlin Jinkins (triple, double), Tatum (double, single, RBI), Abi Dickerson (triple, RBI), Sydney Lewing (triple), Courtney Smith and Casey Whitley (single, RBI), Abby Kirkland (double) and Lainey Gates (single).
Huntington (11-3) will play in the Liberty tournament starting Thursday.
Rusk baseball 4, Hudson 3 — The Hudson Hornets dropped a tough 4-3 decision to the Rusk Eagles on the road Monday night.
Hank Warren took the loss for Hudson, allowing three earned runs in five innings while striking out seven.
Weston Hyde pitched a scoreless sixth inning for the Hornets.
Remington Roff blasted a homer for the Hornets, and Aaron Dickerson, Collin Ross, Carson Courtney and Bryce Hudman hit singles.
Hudson will play in the New Caney tournament starting Thursday.
Lufkin JV 5, Hudson JV 4 — The Lufkin Panthers’ JV took a 5-4 win over the Hudson Hornets in Hudson Tuesday night.
With the bases loaded in the last inning, Austin Self connected on a ball that was tracked down in the outfield to give Lufkin the win.
A.J. Harris took the loss for Hudson, allowing four earned runs with two strikeouts in five innings. Blake Slaga pitched the final two innings, allowing no runs while striking out four.
Carter Burgess led Hudson with two hits and two RBIs, and Slaga, Harris and Hunter each had singles.
