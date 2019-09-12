Diboll Lumberjacks’ running back Daris McMillan was named the Week 2 American State Bank Player of the Week for the South Division after a huge game in a 62-0 win over the Huntington Red Devils.
McMillan finished the night with 187 yards and five touchdowns, including an 80-yard score.
“Not only is Daris a hard worker, but he’s a great kid as well,” Diboll head coach Blake Morrision said. “He ran for over 2,100 yards last season, but still worked extremely hard over the summer and showed up in great shape, so we expect another great year out of him. He really enjoys playing football, but he’s not about all of the hype. He’s a real quiet kid who does whatever he can to help his team win.”
Lufkin QB Jordan Moore, who ran for three touchdowns and threw for 132 yards in a 44-0 win over Nacogdoches, was also nominated for the honor, along with Garrison RB/LB Sebastion Porter.
“We had several very good nominations in both the South and North divisions this week,” Tim Haugh of American State Bank said. “The voting was close in the South Division, and Daris is a very worthy winner of the Week 2 ASB Player of the Week for the South Division. We look forward to presenting him with his weekly award and seeing what else he can do as the season progresses.”
Each week, American State Bank will select a weekly winner from the North and South Divisions.
All 22 weekly winners will be pledged a $2,500 scholarship. One of those weekly winners will be named the ASB Player of the Year and will be pledged an additional $7,500 scholarship for a total of a $10,000 scholarship. All scholarships are good to the college, university or accredited trade school of the weekly winners’ choice.
For a player to be eligible to be a weekly winner of the American State Bank — Player of the Week, all players must be nominated by going toasbplayeroftheweek.com.
