Harmon West, QB/LB for the Alto Yellowjackets, was named the Week 5 American State Bank Player of the Week for the South Division.
In Alto’s 40-15 win over Corrigan-Camden, which moved the Yellowjackets to 5-0 on the season, West was a force on offense and defense. From his quarterback position, West went 13-of-23 for 200 yards and threw for three touchdowns, while also rushing for another score. Defensively, West had 11 tackles, four for losses, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception.
Others receiving votes this week were:
Joaquin RB/CB Gunner Nelson, Center QB/LB Jake Hanson and Rusk QB Jaylon Hall.
“Harmon played a great game” Alto head coach Ricky Meeks said.
“He starts on both sides of the ball, all four years on defense, and has really become our leader for several years. His experience is really helping the team and with all the years of varsity experience, it’s almost like having a coach on the field. And because of his experience running our offense, he is able to check a lot at the line of scrimmage when needed, and we have a lot of confidence in him when he does that. He also exceeds in the classroom as he has a 4.0 GPA and is ranked No. 3 in his class.”
“With Harmon winning this week, that is back to back winners from Alto,” Tim Haugh, of American State Bank, said. “He put together a solid game both offensively and defensively to help his team to an undefeated start. Coach Meeks really has some talent over there in Alto.”
Each week, American State Bank selects a weekly winner from the North and South Divisions. All 22 weekly winners will be pledged a $2,500 scholarship.
One of those weekly winners will be named the ASB Player of the Year and will be pledged an additional $7,500 scholarship for a total of a $10,000 scholarship. All scholarships are good to the college, university or accredited trade school of the weekly winners’ choice.
For a player to be eligible to be a weekly winner of the American State Bank — Player of the Week, all players must be nominated by going to wasbplayeroftheweek.com.
