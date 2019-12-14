ZAVALLA — Each time Shelbyville’s Lady Dragons mounted a big scoring run and appeared on the verge of putting the game away early, the Pineywoods Community Lady Wolves found a way to answer — mostly from long distance.
In the end, however, PCA’s seven 3-pointers weren’t enough to help catch the Dragons, with Shelbyville pulling away late for a 69-48 win Friday at the Zavalla Tournament in Zavalla.
PCA’s Bella Stanley hit four 3-pointers and Mercedes Winn another three in the loss. Stanley would finish with a team-high 20 points, Winn would add 9 and Trenity Johnson seven for the Lady Wolves.
Shelbyville’s Kiana Bennett led all scorers with 33 points, followed by teammate Brooke Elliott with 20.
The Lady Dragons led 47-27 in the third quarter before PCA’s Winn knocked down three pointers on consecutive possessions, helping feed a 10-2 Lady Wolves run to close out the period with Shelbyville leading 49-37.
Shelbyville rebuilt its 20-point margin early in the fourth, only to see PCA fight back with a 9-2 run capped with Zoey Kelley’s putback with 3:10 to play.
That would be PCA’s last gasp, as the Lady Dragons ended the game with a 6-0 run.
The tournament in Zavalla resumes action on Saturday morning.
