Area volleyball teams had themselves some impressive seasons in 2019, with a rebuilding Lufkin Lady Panther team exceeding expectations, a Diboll Ladyjack achieving both a state ranking and a program record for wins in a season, and the Huntington Devilettes making yet another appearance in the postseason.
Naturally, there were plenty of postseason superlatives to go around.
Lufkin players earning District 16-5A awards included Kelby Coutee (1st Team All-District), Catera Brown (2nd Team All-District), Courtnee Morgan (Honorable Mention) and Newcomer of the Year (Libby Flores). Earning Academic All-District were seniors Stefani Hernandez and Kaylen Davis; juniors Catera Brown, Mia Lila, Reagan Hill and Claire Walters; sophomore Kelby Coutee; and freshmen Aleah Park, Natalie Cox, Bree Hodges, Libby Flores and Courtnee Morgan.
Diboll players earning District 21-3A honors included Ari Compean and Maddi Horton (1st Team All-District), Cristabel Ramos and Zayda Perez (2nd Team All-District) and McKenzie Frankens (Honorable Mention). Kylie Rios was named Newcomer of the Year and Helene Bolton was named Middle Blocker of the Year. Earning Academic All-District were Ari Compean, Maddi Horton, Kylie Rios, Helene Bolton, Cristabel Ramos, Zayda Perez, Mallorie Roman, Alyssa Garza and McKenzie Frankens.
Huntington players earning District 20-4A honors included Halle Flynt (1st Team All-District), Abby Kirkland and Kara Teer (2nd Team All-District), Courtney Smith and Jessie Ellis (Honorable Mention) and Kaylee Rivenbark (Newcomer of the Year). Earning Academic All-District were Devilettes Kaylee Rivenbark, Emma Tatum, Halle Flynt, Emma McGuire, Abby Kirkland, Courtney Smith and Kara Teer.
Student-athletes earning Academic All-District posted overall classroom averages of 92 or higher.
