Back-to-back road losses left the Lufkin Panthers ready to take out some aggression in front of the home crowd. Unfortunately for Marshall, the overmatched Mavericks were the team in the way.
Lufkin put on a clinic in the first 15 minutes in building a 4-0 lead then coasted from there on its way to a 7-0 win in District 16-5A action at Jase Magers Soccer Field.
Jaime Acevedo put two on the board for Lufkin and Luis Flores and Eric Aguilar added goals for the Panthers, who put the game away well before halftime, allowing several starters to watch from the sidelines after the break.
“We came into this game with the intention of scoring early,” Lufkin head coach David McPherson said. “In the past few games, we’ve gotten opportunities early and not been able to do anything with them. Tonight, we made the most of them.”
After that opening flurry of goals, Flores seemed to find his second score of the night almost by accident as his deep shot was lofted into the corner of the net for a 5-0 lead with 14:18 still left in the half.
Jan Aguilar made it 6-0 with 7:40 left when he sent a shot into the bottom left corner of the net.
Lufkin added its last goal of the night with 24 seconds left in the half when Emanuel Orta scored on a free kick from 25 yards out.
“We definitely needed to get back on the winning track,” McPherson said. “It feels good to get this one at home. The second round is going to be very important to where we end up in the playoffs.”
While the offense put on a show, the defense never gave Marshall much of a chance in shutting out the Mavericks for the second time. Lufkin outscored Marshall 12-0 in two games this season.
“The defense prides itself in getting shutouts,” McPherson said. “It was a team concept because it takes all 11 of them to get that done.”
Lufkin will return to action on Tuesday night when it plays at Nacogdoches.
Lufkin girls 8, Marshall 0 — In Marshall, it was another night of domination for the Lady Pack as they rolled to an 8-0 win over the Lady Mavericks.
Freshman Rachel Bonnin had a spectacular night as she finished with four goals.
Idalia Hernandez added a pair of goals for the Lady Panthers, and Milagros Guzman and Natalie Madrigal had a goal each.
Lufkin led 4-0 at half and doubled that total after the break.
Lufkin outscored Marshall 18-0 in the two games this season. The Lady Panthers will play at Nacogdoches on Tuesday night.
