CORRIGAN — Dre’Lyn Washington ran for five touchdowns as the Hemphill Hornets closed the regular season by handing the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs a 40-21 defeat on Senior Night here Friday.
Hemphill got on the board first with a 59-yard run by Dre’Lyn Washington before a 2-point conversion by JaMarrious Hall made it 8-0.
The Hornets made it 14-0 on another big Washington run as he scored on a 62-yard jaunt before the conversion attempt failed.
With 16 seconds left in the first quarter, Washington finished off the hat trick of first-quarter touchdowns as his 2-yard score was followed by another Hall 2-point conversion that upped the margin to 22-0.
Washington’s fourth touchdown run of the night was followed by a Clay Butler 2-point conversion that upped the margin to 30-0 at halftime.
Despite the big deficit, the Bulldogs didn’t go down without a fight with Jaylon Hunt scoring on a 19-yard touchdown run. Nelson Flores added the extra point, cutting the margin to 30-7 with 52 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs cut what was once a 30-point deficit in half as Hunt scored on a 12-yard run before taking in the 2-point conversion in himself, narrowing the gap to 30-15 early in the fourth quarter.
However, Washington found the end zone for the fifth time before Westley Ross scored a 2-point conversion that put the game away, giving Hemphill a 38-15 lead.
Corrigan-Camden would find the end zone one final time on a Hunt 2-yard touchdown. However, the 2-point try was intercepted by Logan Wilkerson and returned to the end zone for two Hemphill points, making the final 40-21.
Corrigan-Camden will open the playoffs next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.