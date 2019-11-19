Quick bat. Quick feet. Quick softball mind.
The Northeast Texas Community College Lady Eagles are getting themselves a complete player in Hanna Allen.
The Hudson senior on Monday signed her letter of intent to join the NTCC squad beginning in the fall of 2020, and she said her decision to take her softball skills to Mount Pleasant came down to feeling where she best fit — both athletically and academically.
“The campus and the team made it feel like home,” Allen, who will major in psychology, said. “The team is so close it feels like a family, and the coach is very close to the girls.
“And I love the campus and how small it is. The smaller classes will give me one-on-one time with my professors, and I feel it will help me succeed academically.”
Allen said her time as a Lady Hornet helped prepare for whatever comes next, whether it’s a line drive down the line or handling herself as a student.
“All my coaches have taught me to be a better player both on and off the field, and how to keep a positive attitude throughout everything,” Allen said. “When I came to Hudson, third base was not my original position, but the coaches worked with me to teach me so many more softball skills to make me the best player I can be.”
Hudson head coach Wes Capps praised Allen’s work ethic and dedication to her chosen sport.
“Hanna’s always working,” Capps said. “She’s always wanting to know what she can do better. She’s got an excellent work ethic, and she’s constantly trying to improve in every part of her game.
“Other than that, the kid’s got such great character and attitude. She’s the kind of player you dream of having as a coach, just because she’s out there to play ball and have fun.”
Capps said Allen’s overall skill set will lend itself to the collegiate level.
“She can hit for power, but she’s also got real speed on the base paths,” Capps said. “She’s like greased lightning running around the bases, and she’s a smart base runner. I’ve always got a lot of confidence in scoring her once she reaches base. She’s got a sure glove, and a lot of softball smarts.”
While Allen likely will anchor the Hudson hot corner again in her senior campaign, she understands that her contributions to the Eagle team may have a different look.
“I’m willing to play wherever the coach needs me,” Allen said. “I’m a softball player.”
Allen’s parents are Amanda and Ryan Allen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.