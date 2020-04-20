The state's 7-on-7 football tournament and qualifying events were canceled on Sunday afternoon due to the COVID-19 virus.
The ruling came two days after all schools had been closed for the rest of the school year followed quickly by the cancellation of UIL spring sports events.
This will be the first time since 1997 there will be no state 7-on-7 tournament.
In previous years, the Lufkin football team, along with area schools, had used the 7-on-7 schedule as part of its offseason program.
The Panthers routinely hosted a state qualifying tournament.
The majority of 7-on-7 competition is primarily used to work with offensive skill position players as well as those covering them on the defensive side.
While players from schools are represented, the coaching staffs weren't able to coach the players, instead relying on volunteers to lead the program.
The cancellation of the remainder of the sports schedule also means Lufkin won't participate in spring practices, which would have started today. The Panthers are scheduled to start their summer workouts a week earlier than originally scheduled in August.
