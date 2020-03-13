Back-to-back road tournaments left the Lufkin Panthers looking for answers ahead of the upcoming district opener.
They found a few of those solutions in the friendly confines of Morris Frank Park’s Garrison Field by picking up a pair of wins over the Westside Wolves and Brazoswood Bucs on the opening day of the Pete Runnels Texas Shootout on Thursday afternoon.
Lufkin received a pair of standout pitching performances from Alex Luna and Cy Murphy and got the clutch hits that had been lacking in the first 11 games in taking down a pair of 6A opponents.
In a 4-2 win over the Wolves, Luna kept the Westside batters off balance for five innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits and two walks. He also struck out four batters in picking up the win.
Shaun Bowers, making his 2020 debut with the Panthers, shut down the final inning, allowing an unearned run in getting the save.
Lufkin got on the board in the first inning when Tre Odom beat out an infield single and Sam Flores came around to score from second when the throw got away from the pitcher covering first base.
The game stayed that way until the fifth when Westside tied it on a run off a groundout that made it 1-1.
The Panthers responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning. Coby Dejesus started the inning with a walk before Hunter Ditsworth roped an RBI double to deep left, putting Lufkin back on top at 2-1.
An Odom groundout scored Ditsworth and Flores rocketed an RBI double to deep right that made it 4-1.
Westside scored a run with the benefit of an error in the sixth inning before Bowers slammed the door.
Lufkin hitters were Brett Riggs (2 singles), Ditsworth and Flores (double, RBI), Odom (single, RBI) and Julio Flores, Spencer Alexander and Reid Hensley (single).
In the second game, Lufkin erupted for six second-inning runs before holding off a Brazoswood surge in a 6-3 win.
Murphy capitalized on that inning by throwing five innings while allowing three earned runs on three hits and four hit batters. He also struck out four in picking up the win.
Alexander pitched a perfect sixth inning while striking out one to record the save.
The Panthers used a patient approach in the second inning in working Brazoswood starting pitcher Taylor Seay for 50 pitches in the six-run frame.
Riggs, who finished the day with four hits, started the inning with a single before Odom added a hit of his own. Alexander ripped an RBI single to center that made it 1-0.
Hensley followed with a bouncer back to the pitcher. He got the forceout at home, but the throw for an attempted double play sailed into right field, allowing the second run to score.
Camren Scott followed with an opposite field RBI that made it 3-0.
Flores was walked with the bases loaded before Ditsworth’s sacrifice fly to left made it 5-0.
Riggs finished the rally with his second hit of the inning, an RBI single up the middle, that made it 6-0.
Brazoswood scored two runs in the third inning on a Hagen Bundick groundout and a Wilk Eckert RBI single. Mason Bradshaw drove in another run with a groundout that made the final 6-3 in the fifth inning, but the Bucs got no closer.
Lufkin hitters were Riggs (2 singles, RBI), Alexander, Ditsworth and Scott (single, RBI) and Odom and Dejesus (single).
Lufkin (5-7-1) will continue the Pete Runnels Texas Shootout today as they face New Caney Porter at 3 p.m. and Port Neches-Groves at 5:30.
