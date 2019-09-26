If it seems like Kalen Park is all over the field for the Lufkin Panthers, that’s probably because he is. His role may be as a starting linebacker, but that doesn’t begin to tell the full story.
On any given play, he may be the player looking to make an open field tackle, or the one who is in coverage on an opponent. He’ll play on the line or in any other variety of places.
Whatever his responsibility, Park is one of the players on the field getting the job done.
“He’s probably got the hardest job on the field,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “We ask him to do a lot of things, so he’s got to be one, if not the smartest player on the field. He adjusts to everything by thinking on his feet. If he doesn’t make a play, it’s usually not because he wasn’t in the right spot.”
While that may seem like a tough assignment, it’s one that almost comes second nature to Park. As a second-year starter, Park is the type of leader that has helped Lufkin’s defense be the strength of the team once again despite some heavy losses to graduation.
In the opener, Lufkin held defending state champion Longview to 24 points. Since then, the Panthers have allowed a total of seven points in their last two games.
In the big picture, the swarming Panthers’ defense is a force. Park sees it in even more simplistic terms.
“If they’ve got zero at the end of the game, that’s great, but that’s honestly not what I’m looking at,” Park said. “It’s a new play every single time, and I’m playing to the whistle. If they score, you’ve got to put it out of your mind. If I make a big play, I’ve got to go make another one.”
Those big plays have come on a frequent basis both for Park and the entire team.
Park downplays the complexities that come with the position, although his play speaks for itself. By now, he has put in enough work both on the field and away from it, that he’s ready any time his number is called.
“It gets easier with experience,” Park said. “When I first started, it was hard to adjust to pass coverage or some other things. Now, making the reads is easier. It’s just about making a play.”
Park has played football for longer than he can remember, but up until high school, he also played running back.
Once he got into high school, there wasn’t any question about the plans Quick and the Lufkin coaching staff had for him. Quick said he filled nicely into a spot previously held by players like Savon Fields, Deandre Bagley and Adam Holden.
“That position involves so much that we like to pick out players that can do that when they’re freshmen,” Quick said. “You don’t know how they’re going to develop both physically and mentally, but that at least gives them time to get ready for it. He really grew into this position perfectly.”
As Park and the Panthers get ready to start their defense of a district title on Friday, he admits he has a hard time singling out any certain game or play he would call his most memorable.
He doesn’t have a hard time remembering the Friday nights, or Saturday afternoons, in which he walked off on the wrong side of the scoreboard. He’s determined not to let it happen again.
“I remember the losses more than the wins, and that’s really what drives me,” Park said. “I use those losses as motivation to work hard to get better, making sure that doesn’t happen again. As a team, we want to win state. That’s what drives me.”
