The Hudson Hornets’ baseball team opened the season in exciting fashion as they came from behind for a 6-5 win over Hardin-Jefferson in Hudson Monday night.
Hank Warren pitched the first four innings for Hudson, allowing three earned runs while striking out five. Sam Belasco earned the win by allowing no earned runs with two strikeouts in three innings.
Warren singled in a run in the bottom of the third inning before Collin Ross delivered a two-run single.
In the fifth inning, Aaron Dickerson singled in Kail Wagoner. Ross then came through with an RBI single that scored Dickerson. Bryce Hudman delivered a sacrifice fly to left to score Warren with the deciding run.
Carson Courtney added a single for Hudson.
The Hornets will participate in the Brandon Belt Classic in Hudson this weekend. Hudson opens the tournament with an 8:15 p.m. game against Central on Thursday.
The Hudson JV opened its season with a 6-1 win over Hardin-Jefferson. A.J. Harris threw four innings while allowing no earned runs. He also had two hits and three RBIs.
Juan Ramos added a hit for Hudson.
Hudson’s JV will play in the Lufkin tournament this weekend.
Diboll softball 15, Coldspring 0 — The Diboll Lady Jacks rolled to a 15-0 win over Coldspring on Monday night.
Kayla Palomino struck out eight batters for Diboll, and Alyssa Mireles struck out two.
Skyler Martin led Diboll’s hitting attack with two doubles and four RBIs. Mallorie Roman had a double and two RBIs and Ellie Mann and Hailey Fuentes each had a single and an RBI.
Diboll will play in the Longview tournament starting Thursday.
Livingston baseball 3, Diboll 2 — The Diboll Lumberjacks dropped a 3-2 decision to the Livingston Lions in the season opener Monday night.
Hunter Smith had a pair of singles for Diboll, while Giovanni Robles had a double and two RBIs. Ty Roman added a double.
Ethan Smith, Morales and Roman each saw time on the mound for Diboll, combining for eight strikeouts.
Diboll will play in the Kountze tournament starting Thursday.
Central girls take second in Carthage tournament — The Central Lady Bulldogs split a pair of games on Saturday to take second place in the Carthage tournament.
Central started the day with a 4-0 win over Carthage. Windsor pitched four shutout innings, allowing three hits while striking out three.
Central hitters were K.K. Harris (2 doubles, RBI), Johnae Robinson (double, single, RBI), Preslie Turney (double), K.K. Hancock (single, RBI) and Brenom Brown (RBI).
The Lady Bulldogs then dropped a narrow 5-4 decision against White Oak.
Windsor took the loss, allowing three earned runs with four strikeouts in four innings. She added a double at the plate.
Other Central hitters were Robinson (2 singles), Hancock (single, RBI) and Kenzie Warner (single).
