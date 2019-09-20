Heavy rains across the area have forced local teams to adjust their Friday night football schedule.
Diboll’s scheduled game against the Liberty Panthers was canceled, but in some last-minute schedule adjusting, the ‘Jacks found a late replacement in the form of state powerhouse Jasper.
Jasper is the No. 2 Class 4A DI team in the latest Dave Campbell’s Texas Football poll.
That game will be played in Jasper at 7 tonight.
Meanwhile Huntington moved its homecoming game against Hamshire-Fannett to Saturday afternoon.
The game was originally scheduled for tonight but was moved to Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. The homecoming court will be announced on the high school track at 12:20 p.m.
Since a 14-7 loss to Hughes Springs in the opener, Hamshire-Fannett has won back-to-back games over Kountze (53-7) and East Chambers (26-19).
Huntington has gotten off to a slow start, including last week’s 64-34 setback. The Red Devils put together their best offensive performance of the season but couldn’t find an answer for Garrett Esposito, who threw for 380 yards and seven touchdowns.
With district action still a few weeks away, Huntington is looking for some momentum in hopes of returning to the playoffs for the second straight season.
In regularly scheduled action tonight, the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs will go after a 4-0 start, while the Groveton Indians will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season.
Here is a look at this tonight’s high school playoff action.
Groveton (2-1) at Kerens (0-3) — Cade Steubing and Trenton Torregrossa provided another big night for the Groveton offense, but the Indians couldn’t find a way to slow down Buffalo in a 46-36 loss last week.
The Indians will look to recover from that setback when they travel to take on Kerens tonight.
Kerens is still looking for its first win of the year after three blowout losses.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is set for 7:30.
Joaquin (2-1) at Corrigan-Camden (3-0) — A youthful Corrigan-Camden team has been ahead of the learning curve so far in the 2019 season.
Last week, the Bulldogs kept their record perfect with a 32-8 win over Kirbyville.
The competition should go up a few notches for the Bulldogs this week against a Joaquin team coming off its first loss of the season in a 22-21 heartbreaker to Shelbyyville.
Kickoff for tonight’s game in Corrigan is set for 7:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.