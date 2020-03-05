Diboll Lumberjacks’ head coach J.J. Davis has stressed throughout the playoffs that easy matchups no longer exist. That will be on display on Friday night when the Class 3A Region III tournament gets underway at Waco Midway High School.
Diboll brings in a 25-8 record and a No. 22 ranking in the state according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
However, Diboll is also the lowest-ranked team among the four-team field. Friday’s opponent, Malakoff (27-4) is ranked No. 15 in the state.
The other matchup is a heavyweight battle between No. 2 Crockett (33-2) and No. 4 Coldspring (34-4).
Diboll wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I’ve told the guys all along, there aren’t any easy ones left,” Davis said after Tuesday’s win over East Chambers. “That’s not changing this weekend. When you’re playing tough teams, you have to be tough mentally. We did that (Tuesday). We’re going to have to do it again on Friday and Saturday.”
Diboll is in the regional tournament for the first time in 15 years. The Lumberjacks last made the regional tournament in 2005 when it eventually advanced to state behind future NFL tight end Jermichael Finley.
That season, Diboll, then coached by Kevin Hurley, took a 79-65 win over Manor in the regional semifinals before taking a 58-55 win over perennial powerhouse Silsbee in the regional title game.
This time, they’ll face another pair of tough hurdles in advancing to the state tournament.
“This team has found a way to get it done,” Davis said. “At this time of year, it doesn’t matter how pretty it is as long as it gets done.”
All games will take place at Waco Midway High School.
The Diboll/Malakoff game is set for a 7:30 p.m. start. The Crockett/Coldspring game will tip off at 6 p.m.
Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets will be good for both games.
The winner will advance to the regional championship game, which will be held at Waco Midway at 1 p.m. Saturday.
