ATHENS — Water level is 1.05 feet low and clear. Water temp is ranging from the upper 40 to mid-50s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing continues to be slow. Senkos are producing a few small fish around shallow grass; quality fish are hard to come by. Crappie fishing has been fair with a few partial limits reported around brush piles in 20-25 feet using small jigs upper 50s.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is 2.20 feet low and stained. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says catfish are good to 34 pounds and fresh shad drifted in 20-40 feet. Also some fish on shallow banks up north. Hybrids and whites are hitting white flukes dead sticked on jig heads over deep water. Black bass are good on jigs and moving baits around docks and retaining walls. Brush piles in 12-20 feet also giving up some decent quality. Crappie are best around brush piles in 12-20 feet.
FORK — Water level is 2.03 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass anglers are picking off a few small fish early using topwaters, then moving to points in 10-15 feet with drop shots and Carolina rigs; the bite is still slow overall. Catfish are excellent along channel breaks and over baited holes in 20-28 feet using punch bait and cheese bait. Crappie anglers are posting a few limits on shiners and jigs fished around brush piles and bridges.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is at normal level and stained. Water temp in the low 60s, upper 50s.
Crockett Family Resort is reporting excellent crappie fishing with some nice slabs in the two pound range. Limits are coming on shiners and jigs fished on points in 26 feet of water. Black bass to three pounds are fair on worms and jigs worked around docks and stumps near the dam. No report on catfish.
‘PINES — Water level is nine inches high and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Local angler Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good to six pounds along the edges of the river channel up north using Carolina rigs, Texas rigs and shaky head worms. Also a few fish hitting moving baits. Crappie fishermen picking up some solid limits along river edges using jigs. No report on catfish.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is one inch high and stained up north to fairly clear on the lower lake.Water temp in the upper 50s. Fishing guide Dave Cox says all fishing has been slow since the cold front but expects the action to rebound this week with warmer weather in the forecast.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is about two feet low and stained. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Bass fishing action slowed somewhat after the front but should pick up with the warming trend. Look for numbers around hard bottom structure, isolated stumps and pods of bait in 12-20 feet of water. Shallow grass, pads and defined channel swings up north also also giving up some fish on Texas rigs, swim jigs and A-rigs. Crappie fishermen reporting partial limits around brush piles in 14-25 feet.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 3.2 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Larry Winters at Midway Landing says bass anglers are picking up a few quality fish in the 4-5 pound range fishing tight to stumps and brush with square bill cranks, spinnerbaits and jigs. Best bite is shallow, 2-5 feet. Catfish action picking up daily on windy banks and points using punch bait and cut shad; good numbers of eating size blues and a few channel cat reported. White bass still fair on spoons bounced on humps and points in 20-28 feet. Crappie are slow.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 2.40 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass are holding around main lake points and brush piles near the mouths of major creeks. Lots of shad suspended in deep water. Some schooling action in these areas with good numbers of solid fish up to three pounds reported on square bills and lipless cranks. Crappie fishing has been good with some excellent quality reported around brush piles in 25-35 feet of water using shiners and jigs. Also some fish holding around the Highway 147 bridge.
PALESTINE — Water level is 1.68 feet low and dirty up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are fair down south around docks using Texas rig plastics and spinnerbaits. Also some fish hitting medium diving cranks around points and bridges. Crappie are good around docks with brush in 5-7 feet and along the edges of the Neches in 15-17 feet. Catfish are good under baited docks using liver and punch bait.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is seven feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the 50s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says crappie fishermen are making some good hauls on the river up north using jigs and shiners around brush. Stump hooks and noodles are good for blues and flatheads up to 55 pounds. Live and cut bait producing equally well.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass are good to six pounds on Carolina rigs and cranks in 12-18 feet. A 29-pound sack won the Keith’s Tackle tournament over the weekend. Square bills and ‘Traps are good for some solid fish in the backs of the creeks. Crappie are good under mid-lake bridges in 25 feet, suspended 12-15 feet down.
NACONICHE — The water level is near full pool and still slightly stained. Water temp is in the upper upper 50s.
Local angler David Russell says bass have dropped off into deeper water with the cooler water. Some of the best action coming on deep cranks, Alabama rigs and shaky heads worked in 18-20 feet of water. No report on crappie.
