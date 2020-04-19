River Johnson, of Huntington, and Maverick Winford, of Humble, are among 49 high school anglers from 33 states recently named to the Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors.
Four other Texas high schoolers received honorable mention recognition — Ben Burns, of Lucas, Nathan Lusty, of Arlington, Brenton Peters, of Huntington and Logan Schwartz, of Brenham.
The student athletes were selected based on their success in bass tournament competition, academic achievement and leadership in conservation and community service.
Each was nominated by a parent, coach, teacher or other school official.
Qualifications included a grade 10-12 classification and current grade point average of 2.5 or higher.
The all-state team was chosen by a judging panel from more than 300 nominations. A second panel will whittle the list down to 12 over the next few weeks to form the 2020 Bass High School All-American Fishing Team.
The finalists will partner with Elite Series pros in a one-day Bassmaster All-American High School Bass Tournament held during the 2020 Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest currently set for June 5-9 on Lake Fork.
Survey shows increased fishing participation
A recent Harris Poll survey of 1,043 people shows that fishing participation is up nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that many of the anglers are first-time participants.
The survey, conducted on behalf of the Recreational Fishing and Boating Foundation, asked the question: “While practicing social distancing, which outdoor activities are you considering more now than before?”
Eighteen percent of the respondents said they are considering fishing and 24 percent of parents with kids under 18 are fishing more now.
In late March, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott specifically named fishing and hunting to a list of essential daily activities allowed under an executive order provided social distancing guidelines are followed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.