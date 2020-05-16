Save the trip if you were planning to attend the Texas Parks & Wildlife Commission’s upcoming work session and regulatory meeting set for Wednesday and Thursday at the department’s Austin headquarters.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the upcoming hearing will be streamed virtually beginning at 9:30 a.m. on both days on the TPWD website. The public will not be allowed to attend the meeting in person.
The hearing will decide the fate of a host of proposed changes to the 2020-21 Statewide Recreational Fishing and Hunting Proclamations. Some key hunting-related proposals on the agenda include:
Amending definitions, application requirements and conditions for pronghorn antelope and antlerless mule deer permits, specifying season dates and bag limits for the 2020-21 migratory game bird seasons and establishing or amending current Chronic Wasting Disease management zones in Val Verde, Kimble, Medina, Bandera and Uvalde counties. There also are proposals to establish an open season on public hunting lands and to approve dozens of public hunting activities on public hunting lands, including many state park units, for the 2020-21 hunting season.
There are several fishing-related proposals worth noting, including a saltwater proposal to close all recreational and commercial fishing for flounder during the fall spawning run from Nov. 1-Dec. 15, to increase the minimum length limit of flounder from 14 inches to 15 inches, and to strengthen language regarding who is required to report harvest under a commercial finfish license.
Current regulations allow recreational anglers five flounder per day; commercial anglers, 30 fish per day.
On the freshwater side, there are proposals to alter length and bag limits on largemouth bass, crappie and catfish on several public waters. Lakes and rivers that could potentially be impacted by change include Moss Lake, Brushy Creek Lake/Brushy Creek, Lake Nasworthy, Lake Texoma and parts of the Red River. Additionally, there is a proposal on the table to leave in place the current five fish daily bag limit on alligator gar at Lake Falcon.
The complete agenda for the upcoming hearing can be viewed at tpwd.texas.gov/business/feedback/meetings/2020/0521/agenda/. Advance public comments on any item will be accepted until Wednesday at tpwd.texas.gov/business/feedback/public_comment/, or you can pre-register no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday to address the commission by phone-in only during the Thursday online broadcast.
For full details on how to listen to the meeting or provide public testimony, see tpwd.texas.gov/about/may-2020-meeting/#providing-public-testimony.
BASS cancels Sabine Elite Series
Bassmaster recently announced several revisions to the remainder of its 2020 tournament tournament schedule following an unexpected hiatus spurred by the coronavirus outbreak. Three Texas events were impacted.
The changes resulted in the cancellation of the Huk Bassmaster Elite Series event scheduled for May 29-June 1 on the Sabine River in Orange and the postponement the Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest event at Lake Fork. Originally scheduled for June 5-9, the Texas Fest tournament benefiting the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department has been rescheduled for Nov. 5-8.
The Bassmaster Central Division Open at Lake Lewisville also has been rescheduled for Nov. 19-21. The event was originally scheduled for April 9-11.
In other big league tournament news, FLW recently announced its Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit will reengage in late June under a new Super Tournament format that will feature heightened payouts with 50 percent of the field earning at least $10,000 in the final three events.
Under the new format, 50 anglers from Major League Fishing’s Bass Pro Tour will join FLW’s roster of 150 anglers to create a 200-boat field. The top prize based on 200 entries will jump from $100,000 to $125,000, and $10,000 will be paid from 31st to 100th place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.