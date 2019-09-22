TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 6.81 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfishermen are reporting a few blues on trotline tipped with cut bait. Rod and reelers picking up good numbers of channel cat on prepared baits and night crawlers.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing is fair on Texas rigs and cranks fished around main lake structure in 10-16 feet. Some schooling fish during the day, hitting ‘Traps, topwaters and spoons. Some solid fish up to eight pounds showing up at night using big worms and spinnerbaits. Crappie are slow.
FORK — Water level is 1.09 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing is slow with a few fish in the 2-3 pound range being caught early on frogs around shallow vegetation, then moving to points with drop shot rigs in 10-15 feet. Crappie fishing is improving around brush piles and timber in 15 feet with some limits reported on shiners and jigs. Catfish are good to six pounds on prepared bait soaked near bottom on 25 feet. No report on white bass.
NACONICHE — Water level is eight inches low and clear. Surface temp in the mid-80s.
David Russell says bass are fair to 11 pounds in 12-14 feet around timber and brush using swim baits, underspins and Chatterbaits; the fish are suspended. No report on crappie.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is is two feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Bass are fair to around three pounds. A few groups holding around hard bottom structure in 14-25 feet but most are small, hitting shakey heads, Carolina rigs and spoons.
Better quality fish coming around grass beds in 4-8 feet using Texas rigs, swim baits and wacky worms; a few on topwaters early and late. School bass are active on the main lake at midday. Crappie are fair around brush piles using shiners.
ATHENS — Water level is about eight inches low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing is hit or miss with a few fish showing up around outside grass edges using Texas rigs, Senkos and wacky worms. Offshore brush piles also giving up a few bass in 20 feet on Carolina rigs and Texas rigs. Crappie fishing is slow.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is 1.37 feet low and stained. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says blue cats and hybrids are good around main lake humps in 18-24 feet using cut and whole shad. Crappie fishing is improving with some limits being reported around brush piles in 16-20 feet. Hybrids and whites schooling on points down south early and late. Black bass are hanging around docks, brush piles and rock, hitting cranks and Texas rigs.
CONROE — Water level is 2.23 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Bass fishing has been slow. Best bite coming on cranks and around docks and rock less than six feet. A few on pond dams and roadbeds. White bass and crappie are slow. Catfish are good to five pounds around baited holes in 20 feet.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 1.73 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
James Cantrell at Wooded Acres Bait Shop says catfish are best in 12-15 feet around timber or baited holes using punch bait. Crappie fishermen plucking a few fish out of timber in 20-25 feet using shiners, but the bite is slow overall. Black bass and white bass are very slow.
’PINES — Water level is about full pool and fairly clear to slightly stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Jim Tutt says bass are good to six pounds on Carolina rigs, cranks and Texas rigs fished on main lake points down south. Crappie fishermen reporting a few limits along the river using shiners. Catfish are slow.
PALESTINE — Water level is about a foot low and clear down south, stained up north. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been fair up north using jigs and Texas rigs along Kickapoo Creek and the Neches River channel. Down south, main lake points, docks and shore cover are giving up some decent fish on plastics. Crappie are good around standing timber in 15 feet using jigs. Catfish are hitting chicken hearts and livers along retaining walls in 4-5 feet.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 1.88 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Clint Wade with Outlaw Outdoors says bass anglers are picking up some good quality fish in the 6-7 pound pound range using red bug worms around brush piles in 18-22 feet of water.
A few fish taking Senkos, topwaters and frogs around shallow grass. Fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie fishing is improving in 25-30 feet around brush piles. The fish are suspended in 15-20 feet, hitting shiners and jigs.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is about six inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says most patterns remain unchanged from last week. White bass are active around mid-lake humps and roadbeds, hitting slabs, pet spoons and topwaters when schooling on the surface. Black bass are taking Texas rig plastics around shallow wood and log jams along the Trinity. A few hybrids working river cuts with crankbaits. No report on crappie.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is about four inches low and stained. Surface temp in the upper 80s.
Crockett Family Resort says bass are fair with some midday schooling activity. Best bite coming on topwater and Flukes.
Swim baits also producing a few fish. Crappie fishermen putting together a a few partial limits around brush piles using live bait. Bream fishermen picking up some big bluegills around the islands using small worms. Catfish are fair on rod and reel using night crawlers and shiners.
