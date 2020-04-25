ATHENS — Water level is 6 inches high and slightly stained to clear. Water temp is in the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been good using white Flukes and Senkos around shallow grass out to 8 feet. Smaller spinnerbaits also have been producing. Most of the bigger fish have moved off of beds. Crappie fishing has been good around brush piles in 14-18 feet of water using shiners and jigs. Lots of limits reported.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is at full pool and stained. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says blue cats, white bass and hybrids are running together on shallow points and windy banks in 1-6 feet. The fish are keying on spawning shad early the day. Cut or small shad are working best. Crappie are good shooting jigs under docks; also some fish still holding shallow in the backs of spawning pockets in 1-3 feet. Black bass are good around shallow rocks early the day. Weightless Senkos, light Texas rigs and topwaters also have been productive; everything is shallow.
FORK — Water level is about normal level and fairly clear to stained. Water temp in the low 60s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says there are good numbers fish on beds at the south end of the lake. Fish are in post spawn. Everything is shallow and the bite is fair using Carolina rigs, Chatterbaits and cranks in areas where shad are spawning. Crappie are good around brush piles in 15-20 feet up north. The fish are still spawning around shallow cover down south, hitting jigs under a cork. Channel cat are good shallow using punch bait and night crawlers; a few limits reported.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is 2 inches high and slightly stained. Water temp in the upper 60s, low 70s.
Crockett Family Resort says bass fishing has been fair to four pounds using chrome topwaters. Texas rig plastics and watermelon/red Senkos also producing a few bites. Crappie are fair to 1 1/2 pounds around brush piles in 14 feet of water. Small shiners are the best bet. Bream are excellent using small worms in four feet. Catfishermen reporting a few keepers soaking prepared baits and night crawlers.
‘PINES — Water level is 5 1/2 feet high and stained. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has beenfair. Fish are spot oriented, holding around points of bushes and on main lake points. Flukes and Texas rig worms producing good numbers with a few coming on topwaters early. Crappie are excellent around bridges using jigs and shiners. Catfish are good on punch bait and night crawlers in shallow water.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is 6 inches high. Lower and mid-lake areas are off color, upper lake is mostly tea-colored. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says catfishing has been good with solid numbers of blue cat up to 9 pounds reported. The bite has been strong at first light around shallow bulk heads where shad are spawning. Also some good numbers reported below the dam in the river. Jug liners also making some good hauls in Harmon, Pools and Bethy creeks using fresh shad. Crappie are fair in Harmon, Carolina and White Rock creeks using black chartreuse jigs around brush in 4-6 feet of water. White bass are scattered with a decent bite up Harmon Creek, around the 980 bridge and humps near Dove Island. Lots of short fish reported on white and chartreuse slabs. Cox says anglers are seeing lots of big alligator gar roaming upper lake flats. No report on black bass.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is about 6 inches high and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-to-upper 60s.
Bass anglers reporting some decent action despite heavy fishing pressure ahead of big rains over the weekend. Swim jigs, spinnerbaits and light Texas rigs are good bets around shallow grass beds early in the day. Also a few fish hitting topwaters, frogs and floating worms. Some groups showing up away from the bank on hard bottom structure in 15-25 feet, but most are small. Best bite coming on Carolina rigs, shaky heads and spoons.
PALESTINE — Water level is 1.19 feet high and stained up north, clearer down south. Water temp dropped into the low 60s over the weekend.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been decent in shallow water, mostly on swim jigs and spinnerbaits. Topwaters are producing early in the day down south, then switching to spinnerbaits, all shallow. Crappie reports are best along the river, targeting brush piles in 14 feet using jigs or shiners. Catfish are excellent on night crawlers in 9-10 feet.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is about 3 inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing has been good with some decent numbers coming around shore brush and timber, mainly on small minnows. White bass and hybrids are excellent on slabs and chartreuse Sassy Shads fished around Pelican Island and the 309 Flats. Blue cats are good on fresh shad soaked on wind blown points and shorelines.
NACONICHE — Water level jumped with big rain over the weekend, stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 60s, low 70s.
David Russell says bass are in post spawn with good numbers roaming at suspended depths in 16-18 feet. Best bite coming on small finesse baits and a few on jigs. Fishing slow is key. No report on crappie.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is about 2 inches high and fairly clear to stained. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good to five pounds with good numbers in the 3-5 pound range using swim jigs and light Texas rigs. Also some good quality coming on hollow body frogs. Best bite is shallow in areas with a mix of torpedo grass and hydrilla. Crappie fishermen still plucking some good quality fish out of flooded bushes, along outside grass lines and around brush piles in 22 feet of water. Limb lines baited with cut perch giving up some keeper blue cat up the Angelina.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is at full pool and clear to stained. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Rhonda Shively at Bill’s Landing says catfish have been good on trotline, noodles and rod and reel using live and cut bait. Flats in 10-12 feet are giving up some good numbers of blue cats in the 5 pound range and few fish up to 60 pounds.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been slow. A few fish hitting jerk baits in 6 feet of water. Also some fish on Flukes, wacky worms and Senkos. Best bite is has been shallow. Crappie are fair but scattered. Best bite is around brush piles at mid-range depths. A few fish still hitting jigs under a cork in skinny water.
