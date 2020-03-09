ATHENS — Water level is 5 inches high and clear. Water temp in the mid- 50s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been slow. A few fish reported shallow around 8-10 foot grass lines, hitting light Texas rigs. Crappie are gravitating towards the shallows and scattered, hitting small jigs.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is at full pool and stained. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says crappie are in transition up the creeks towards shallow spawning areas. Some docks and shallower brush piles beginning to hold fish, hitting shiners and jigs. Black bass are on rocks and docks on the main lake and in coves, taking jigs, plastics and spinnerbaits. Hybrids and white bass are heading up creeks, staging on points and hitting small grubs, spinners and cranks. Catfish are good shallow up north, mostly around stump flats and windy points. Fresh cut bait is the ticket.
FORK — Water level is 2 inches low and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing is fair and improving with with warming water temperatures. A few fish in 7-10 pound range reported, hitting soft stick baits and Carolina rigs in skinny water. Crappie are on the move. A few limits reported around bridge pilings, brush piles and timber. Channel cat are excellent with steady limits coming on punch bait, cheese bait and night crawlers soaked around baited holes and creek channels in 20-25 feet of of water.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is 2 inches high and stained. Water temp in the mid-50s. No report available this week.
‘PINES — Water level is 5.3 feet high and muddy. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Local bass pro Jim Tutt says bass are scattered in flooded grass and bushes, hitting Zoom brush hogs, Flukes, Senkos and ‘Traps. The best bite has been up north; south end is slow. Crappie still excellent on jigs fished along the river. Catfish are slow.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is 4 inches high and muddy to stained. Water temp in the mid-to-upper 50s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says all fishing has been slow, but should pick up with the warming trend this week. A few flatheads reported on limb lines along the river.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is at full pool and stained to muddy. Water temp the upper 50s.
A new lake record 15.34 pounder caught on Feb. 29 by Joe Castle of Nacogdoches, reportedly on a wacky rigged Senko in 5 feet water. Spinnerbaits, Chatterbaits, square bills and Texas rigs producing some solid fish in the 2-4 pound range around shallow grass and reeds. Anglers should remember the lake is governed by a restrictive 16-inch maximum length limit on bass; bass long than 16 inches must be released immediately unless the fish is a potential Legacy ShareLunker. No report on crappie.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is about 9 inches low and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-50s.
White bass guide Jan Gallenbach says fishing has been very slow. Fishing guide Tommy Martin says black bass fishing has been slow. Best bite coming on Carolina rigs dragged on structure in 15-20 feet. Not much happening up shallow. Crappie fishing has been slow with all the fresh water. Catfish are good to 30 pounds on trotline sets up north.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is one foot high and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-to-upper 50s.
A 30-pound sack and other limits over 20 pounds weighed during the Outlaw Outdoors team event over the weekend. Anglers reporting fish around the bushes and grass on Texas rigs and Senkos. Also some pre-spawn fish setting up around isolated stumps, points and other structure away from the bank. Catfish are good around baited holes up north.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is at full pool and stained. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Larry Winters at Midway Landing says cat fishermen are picking up some good quality blue cats in the 15-pound range using punch bait and fresh cut bait soaked on windy points and shorelines in 1-3 feet. Timber at mid-range depths also giving up some good quality channel cat. Black bass are gravitating towards the backs of creeks, hitting Texas rigs, stick baits and spinnerbaits worked tight to wood along channel breaks.
Shore cover and secondary points near channel swings are a good bet. White bass are fair and moving up creeks, hitting cranks and small spinners. Also some fish hitting spoons on points. No report on crappie.
PALESTINE — Water level is 7 inches high and muddy up north, clearer down south. Water temp in mid-50s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good up north along the Kickapoo channel and islands using jigs, soft stick baits and a few on topwaters. Down south, shallow pockets and shore rock are good for a few fish on ‘Traps and Carolina rigs. Crappie are in transition towards spawning pockets. Brush piles in 15 feet holding fish, hitting jigs. White bass are going strong up the Neches on small spinners and chrome ‘Traps; some good quality reported. Catfish are good, but the fish are scattered around baited holes and shallow docks. Also some good reports coming around cormorant roosts up north.
NACONICHE — Water level is about three inches high and stained. Water temp ranging 56-57 degrees.
Local angler David Russell says bass anglers are reporting the best bite shallow, Water is still about 3 inches high and stained. The temperature is up to 56-57. The bite has moved into shallower water, but not a lot of size being reported. Grassy points and banks inside of 5 foot is your best bet. Tokyo rigs , senkos and swim jigs are drawing the best bite.5 feet or less, using Senkos, swim jigs and Tokyo rigs. Points with hydrilla and any shallow banks or flats are the best bets. No report on crappie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.