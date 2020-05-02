NACOGDOCHES — Water level about a foot high and dropping, clarity is stained to muddy. Water temp in the low 70s.
Fishing slowed after last week’s big rains brought mud and high water more than three feet above normal. Bass anglers reporting a few fish on swim jigs, Chatterbaits and spinnerbaits, but they are scattered. Some groups showing up on main lake hard bottoms and humps in 14-22 feet, but most are small. Crappie are fair around brush piles at mid-range depths.
NACONICHE — Water level jumped about a foot after heavy rains last week but falling slowly. Clarity is stained and surface temp in the low 70s.
Local angler David Russell says bass fishing has been fair. The fish are scattered, hitting spinnerbaits and ‘Traps in 6-8 feet. Also some fish suspended in deeper water, hitting drop shots. Crappie are slow.
ATHENS — Water level is nearly 6 inches high and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says the lake continues to see lots of traffic. Bass anglers are picking up some solid slot fish using Flukes and Senkos around shallow grass beds. Small spinnerbaits and swim jigs have been effective around shad spawn areas at first light. Crappie fishermen are finding keepers around brush piles in 14-18 feet using small minnows and jigs.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is at full pool and stained. Water temp in the mid-to-upper 60s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says crappie are good under docks and brushpiles in 8-16 feet. A few fish also showing up around bridges. Black bass and hybrids have been active early in the day targeting spawning shad on points and rock. White bass are good on shallow humps in 4-6 feet deep using slabs. Catfish are best around retaining walls and reeds early using cut shad under a cork.
FORK — Water level is an inch low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass anglers are reporting some decent numbers and fair quality targeting shallow cover using wacky worms, Senkos and light Texas rigs. Some fish still on beds at the south end of the lake; north end is mostly post spawn. Spinnerbaits, Chatterbaits and swim jigs are the ticket around the shad spawn at first light. Crappie fishermen are reporting limits around shallow cover down south using jigs under a cork. Brush piles in 15-20 feet are holding the better numbers at the north end. Channel cat to four pounds are taking punch bait and night crawlers, mostly on shallow points.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is 2 inches high and stained. Water temp in the low 70s.
Crockett Family Resort is reporting fair bass fishing to 7 1/2 pounds using watermelon/red worms and black/blue Senkos in 6-12 feet of water. Crappie fishermen are picking up a few keepers on small shiners and jigs soaked around brush at mid-range depths. Bream are beginning to bed in the shallows, taking small worms. Catfish are good to 46 pounds on liver and prepared baits using rod and reel.
‘PINES — Water level is 4.25 feet high and stained. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Local angler Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been excellent. Good numbers of 3-4 pounders reported on dark worms, swim baits, shaky heads and spinnerbaits in 4-6 feet on bush points. Crappie are excellent along river bends up north using jigs.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is about 7 1/2 inches high and mostly stained on west side; Penwaugh Bay area is fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says blue cats still fair around bulk heads using cut around the shad spawn at first light. White bass are good around Penwaugh Bay and Dove Island using slabs in 12 feet of water; lots of short fish reported. Crappie fishing has been good at the upper reaches of Harmon and White Rock creeks around brush in six feet using shiners and black/chartreuse jigs. No report on black bass.
PALESTINE — Water level is about 7 1/2 inches high and dirty up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the low 70s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says black bass are good up north around the islands in Kickapoo using frogs and buzz baits. Also some fish reported on Senkos tossed around shallow brush. Crankbaits and Carolina rigs are good bets farther south on main lake points. Crappie are good on brushpiles in 15 feet and under bridges using jigs and small shiners. Catfish are excellent using night crawlers around baited holes in 9 feet. White bass have begun chasing bait up north off the river, hitting Mepps Lightning baits.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is about normal and stained. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says white bass are excellent on slabs worked on main lake points and humps in 15-25 feet of water. Also some good quality hybrids taking Sassy Shads and slabs under birds on the 309 Flats. Best bite has been early. Crappie are best around brush piles in 20 feet using small shiners or jigs; the spawn is winding down. Blue cats are good on cut shad soaked on windy points in two feet.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level about 10 inches high and fairly clear, stained up north and in the backs of some creeks. Water temp in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says most of the bass are in post spawn with a few stragglers still on beds or guarding fry. Best shallow bite coming around torpedo grass. Early acton is best around shad spawn using spinnerbaits, swim baits and swim jigs. Light Texas rigs and hollow body frogs are the tickets later in the day.
Crappie anglers are picking up limits around brush piles at mid-range depths using small shiners and jigs. Wade fishermen still picking some spawning fish the bushes.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is about 7 inches high and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 60s and 70s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing has been fair. Shallow bite has picked back up with the rising water. Flukes, Senkos and frogs are producing around flooded cover in 1-4 feet.
A few fish also reported in 7-10 feet using cranks and Texas rigs. Crappie are fair with mixed results around brushpiles and shore cover. Bridge fishing has slowed since rain, but should pick back up once things stabilize. Catfish have been good on trotline sets in 12-15 feet using live and cut bait. Good numbers of eating size blues reported.
