Chalk up more major bass tournament cancellations and postponements for Texas waters, courtesy of the COVID-19 crisis.
Kilgore-based Skeeter Boats recently announced that the 27th annual Skeeter Owner’s Tournament scheduled for June 11-14 on Lake Fork has been canceled because of safety concerns associated with the ongoing pandemic. The 2020 tournament will not be rescheduled, but plans are already in the works for the 2021 event, according JoAnne O’Bryant, marketing manager with Skeeter Products.
“The health and well-being of our angler families and all those who attend is our first priority,” said Jeff Stone, senior vice president of Skeeter Boats. “We recognize this event is very popular with our owners, therefore we will be planning accordingly for next year’s event.”
The popular tournament drew more than 2,200 anglers and more than 1,000 Skeeter boat owners to the fabled East Texas fishery last year.
Several other East Texas area tournaments have either been postponed or canceled in recent weeks. Among the biggest to be postponed are the Sealy Outdoors Big Bass Splash events on Sam Rayburn and Toledo Bend.
Held annually since 1984, the Sealy Rayburn event that was set set for April 17-19 has been rescheduled for Oct. 9-11. The May 15-17 Toledo Bend derby has been moved to July 10-12.
Both tournaments lure thousands of anglers from several states and different countries to cast for amateur fishing’s most lucrative pay days. This 36th annual Sam Rayburn tourney will award a guaranteed $600,000 in cash and prizes.
The Bass Champs Mega Bass derby originally set for March 22 on Lake Fork has been postponed until July 19. Additionally, the Texas Team Trail event set for May 9 on Lake Fork has been canceled, and a June 5 TXTT qualifier on Toledo Bend has been relocated to Sam Rayburn on the same date. The circuit also has rescheduled its year-end championship for Oct. 24-25. The location is TBA.
Bass tournaments generate big bucks Bass tournaments represent a huge cash cow for local economies. In some cases, fishing derbies leave a staggering amount of cash in their wake.
To wit:
According to a recent BASS press release, the 2020 Bassmaster Classic held March 6-8 on Lake Guntersville in Alabama generated a whopping $35.9 million in economic windfall for the host community of Birmingham.
The Classic is considered the “Super Bowl” of pro fishing. Nearly 123,000 people attended activities associated the 2020 Classic.
According to numbers released by the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau, the tournament provided a direct economic impact of $20.8 million and an indirect boost in business sales of $15.1 million.
Those economic impact figures top the $32.2 million total reported by Visit Knoxville following the 2019 Classic held on the Tennessee River, the release says.
Results of year-long economic impact study conducted at Sam Rayburn by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department showed fishing tournaments generate big bucks that spill over to multiple counties surrounding that reservoir.
The 2007-08 research study showed recreational fishing on the sprawling 114,000-acre impoundment packs a total economic value of $46.5 million annually. Well over half ($30.5 million) of that figure was linked to bass tournaments. The 2008 Sealy Big Bass Splash on Rayburn carried a total economic value of about $7.9 million, according to the study.
