ATHENS — Water level is about a foot low and clear. Water temp in the mid-70s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass are fair on Senkos and shaky heads worked along outside grass lines in 8-12 feet of water. Crappie are slow; a few fish reported on jigs tipped with shiners, mainly around brush piles.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level about two feet low and stained. Surface temp in the 70s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass and hybrids are good on points and humps in 8-20 feet, hitting slabs and pet spoon rigs. Black bass are holding around deeper docks, taking Texas rigs, jigs and cranks. Catfish are scattered shallow-to-deep on windy points and main lake humps, hitting fresh cut shad. Crappie fishermen picking up a few limits around deeper docks and offshore brush piles.
FORK — Water level is 1.78 feet low and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the 70s.
Bass fishing has been tough overall. Only two bass over the slot weighed during the Bass Champs Berkley event over weekend, which drew 1,200 anglers. A 8.82 pounder won it. Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass are fair on ‘Traps, spinnerbaits, topwaters around coontail; mostly small fish. Crappie fishermen reporting a few limits around brush piles using shiners and jigs. Channel catfish are good to five pounds around baited holes using punch bait and Stubby’s cheese bait.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is about 2 1/2 inches low and stained. Surface temp in the upper 70s.
Crockett Family Resort says bass angler Jim Crockett caught a 14.1 pounder recently using a perch pattern Rat-L-Trap. Also some other solid fish to 6.9 pounds reported on ‘Traps in 4-5 feet of water. Shaky heads and Carolina rigs also producing a few fish. Crappie are good on shiners soaked in 14 feet around stumps; several limits reported. Catfish are good; a 20-pound flathead caught on live perch in six feet.
NACONICHE — Water level about two inches low and slightly stained. Water temp in the low 70s.
Local angler David Russell says bass are pushing into the mouths of creeks and feeding around balls of shad near humps and other contour changes in 15 feet of water or less. Best bets are square bills, Texas rigs, flukes and swim baits. No report on crappie.
’PINES — Water level is eight inches high and stained. Water temp in the low 70s.
Jim Tutt says bass are fair up north around shallow grass beds using Flukes, Senkos and wacky worms. Some schooling action reported. Farther south anglers are picking up some solid fish on points using topwaters. Crappie are fair around brush piles using shiners. Catfish are good over baited holes around bridges using punch bait and night crawlers.
PALESTINE — Water level is about 1.62 feet low and muddy up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the mid-70s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass anglers are picking up some decent fish around main lake docks using Texas rigs, tubes, jigs and spinnerbaits in 3-7 feet. Bridges are the best bet for crappie, about 18 feet, hitting shiners and jigs equally well. Catfish are excellent over baited holes near river breaks in 16 feet.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is about seven feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the 70s.
Rhonda Shively at Bill’s Landing says stump hooks tipped with live perch are producing good numbers of flatheads and blues in 10-14 feet along creek channel breaks. Several fish ranging 8 to 45 pounds reported. Crappie fishing is picking up on shiners and jigs in 15-25 feet; the fish are suspended around 10 feet. Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been slow; best bite has been coming on main lake lake structure in 12-15 feet using Carolina rigs, Texas rigs and cranks.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 2.7 feet low and clear. Water temp in the 70s.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been fair with the best bite coming shallow in the backs of creeks around scattered grass. Gold ‘Traps, small spinnerbaits and swim jigs all producing fish. Offshore bite has been hit or miss around hard bottom structure and brush piles. Fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie are good around brush piles and fish structures in 20-25 feet of water using shiners and jigs.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 2.66 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-70s.
Larry Winters at Midway Landing says bass anglers are picking up a few fish in the 3-4 pound range around shallow wood using ’Traps, square bills and spinnerbaits. Also some fish showing up in main lake points at mid-range depths, hitting Carolina rigs and Texas rigs.
Catfish are good on windy banks and over baited holes in 14-16 feet using punch bait and cut shad. Also some good quality fish reported on jug lines. White bass are best on main lake points and humps using slabs; schooling activity is on and off.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is 2.29 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the 70s.
Bass fishing has been fair around grass beds in mid-range depths up north using Texas rigs, shaky heads and swim baits. A few fish hitting topwaters and frogs during low light. Hard bottom structure away from the bank in 14-25 feet giving up some decent numbers at times on Carolina rigs, shaky heads and spoons. Some afternoon schooling activity, but not much size. Crappie fishermen reporting a few partial limits on shiner soaked around brushpiles.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is eight inches low and stained up north and clearer down south. Water temp in the low 70s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says bass fishing has been fair using cranks and Texas rigs around river cuts and log jams in 2-10 feet of water. Shad and blue chartreuse cranks are working best.
Whites and hybrids have slowed down with runoff from local rains. Catfish are good around rocks at the FM 356 and Highway 190 bridges using shad from the bank. Crappie are slow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.