NACONICHE — Water level is close to full pool and stained to muddy. Surface temp in the mid-60s.
Local angler David Russell says bass fishing has been slow since the last week’s rain. A few small fish running shad but tough to catch.
PINES — Water level is a foot high and stained. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Jim Tutt says bass are fair to 5 pounds on jerkbaits fished on points and flats. Also a few fish hitting Zoom Flukes. Catfish are good around brush along the river. Catfish are slow.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is seven feet low and fairly clear to stained. Water temp in the 60s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfish are good in the 10- to 50-pound range on trotlines and stump hooks using cut and live bait, mainly blues and flatheads. Crappie fishing is picking up with the cooler temperatures. Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing has been fair with a few fish in the creeks, hitting Texas rigs, ‘Traps and square bills in 5- to 9-feet. Also some fish on structure in 9- to 13-feet hitting cranks and Carolina rigs. Keith Nabours at Keith’s Tackle is reporting good crappie fishing over brush in 16- to 17-feet using shiners and jigs.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is 1.93 feet low and stained. Water temp in the 60s.
Bass fishing has been fair to about 3 pounds on light Texas rigs, Senkos, wacky worms and Chatterbaits workd along scattered grass and channel swings up north. Also some groups of fish positioned on hard bottoms in 16- to 19-feet, hitting shaky heads, Carolina rigs and spoons. No report on crappie.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 2.37 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Fishing guide Randy Dearman says bass are fair around clumps of grass and pads in the backs of creeks using ‘Traps, Chatterbaits and swimming worms in 2- to 5-feet of water. The offshore bite and schooling action has slowed down considerably. Crappie are excellent around brush piles 20- to 25-feet, suspended in the tops of the brush about 8 feet down.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is 2 feet low and stained. Water temp in the low 60s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass are steady around humps in 10- to 20-feet on slabs. Crappie are good under boat docks 6- to 12-feet and brush piles in 12- to 20-feet, hitting jigs. Blue cats are good on cut shad drifted in 18- to 25-feet. Also some fish on windy shorelines. Black bass are best around docks using jigs, Texas rigs, spinnerbaits and crankbaits.
FORK — Water level is 1.85 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-60s. Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been slow. Best reports coming on topwaters early in the day, then switching to drop shots and Carolina rigs in 10- to 15-feet of water. Crappie are fair around brush piles and timber in 15- to 25-feet; no limits reported but the quality is good. Catfish are excellent along creek channels and points in 20 feet of water using punch bait.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is about full pool and stained. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Catherine Markham at Crockett Family Resort reported good bass fishing up to 4 pounds using shad pattern cranks and live shiners in 10- to 14-feet of water. Midday bite is best. Crappie fishermen reporting good numbers of keepers on shiners soaked around brush in 20 feet. Catfish are good on jugs tipped with live perch.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 2.91 feet low and fairly clear to stained. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Larry Winters at Midway Landing says blue cats are good on windy banks in skinny water using cut shad and punch bait. Also some good numbers reported around baited holes and in timber 14- to 16-feet deep. Crappie are slow. White bass are fair with a few limits coming on main lake points and humps using slabs.
PALESTINE — Water level is 1.58 feet low and dirty up north, down south. Water temp in the 60s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says crappie are good under bridges and along the Neches in 15- to 19-feet of water using jigs and shiners. Bass are slow, hitting jigs pitched tight to stumps up north and docks down south. Catfish are excellent over baited holes in 16 feet using punch bait and chicken livers. Docks in 3- to 5-feet are holding the better quality cats.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is about normal level and fairly clear down south. Most creeks and the river are stained up north. Water temp in the 60s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says white bass are best bet down south, hitting spoons on main lake structure in 18- to 24-feet of water. Bass are fair on cranks worked tight to wood along channel breaks in 3- to 5-feet of water.
ATHENS — Water level is a foot low and clear. Water temp in the low 60s. Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing been slow with no consistent patterns. Crappie fishing is improving; some good numbers reported around brush piles in 20- to 25-feet of water mainly on small jigs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.