Four Texans will compete in the upcoming Bassmaster Classic set for March 6-8 on Lake Guntersville in Alabama, marking the 50th anniversary of the prestigious event.
Often referred to as pro bass fishing’s Super Bowl, the ’Classic brings together 52 of the nation’s top anglers to see who can stack up the most weight in what is arguably the most hallowed tournament in the sport. Anglers will fish for one of the sport’s most coveted trophies, a $300,000 payday and the opportunity to capitalize on lucrative endorsements and sponsorship contracts. It’s been said that a ’Classic win can easily be worth $1 million to a guy who plays his cards right.
Texans on the roster include Keith Combs, of Huntington, Ray Hanselman, of Del Rio, Lee Livesay, of Longview and Chris Zaldain, of Fort Worth.
Combs, an eight-time ’Classic qualifier, says things are shaping up for a big bass slugfest on the legendary Tennessee River reservoir.
“It’s setting up right,” Combs said. “It’s been taking 30 pounds to win tournaments there in the past couple of weeks. The fish are biting and it should get progressively better with a gradual warming trend in the forecast. It wouldn’t surprise me if it takes 70-plus pounds to win. Somebody is going to bust some big bags. They always do. Catching 30 pounds one of the three days then backing it up just a little bit the other two will be the key.”
