HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is about three inches low and stained. Water temp has cooled to the mid-70s.
Crockett Family Resort says black bass are good to around six pounds using ‘Traps, square bills and black/red wacky worms around docks, mainly early and late. Crappie are good at night beneath lights, hitting shiners in 17 feet of water, suspended at 12 feet. Bream are taking small worms around docks. Catfish are good to nearly 14 pounds using gold fish and prepared baits near piers; jug lines tipped cut bait also producing a few cats.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 7.16 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Rhonda Shively at Bill’s Landing says stump hooks are producing some solid blues and flatheads using live perch. Trotlines and noodles yielding some good numbers on cut bait. Crappie are fair along the river using jigs and shiners. Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass are fair up to five pounds with the best bite coming around offshore structure in 10-14 feet on Texas rigs and Carolina rigs.
NACONICHE — Water level is about three inches low and slightly stained. Water temp in the low 70s.
David Russell says bass fishing has been good to around six pounds using Texas rigs and jigs along creek channels. The bite appears to be picking up with cooler weather. No report on crappie.
PALESTINE — Water level is about 1.62 feet low and dirty up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the mid-70s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good with the better action coming down south around docks with brush in 3-10 feet, mainly on 3/8 ounce jigs and soft stick baits. Crappie are hitting jigs and shiners around bridge pilings and brush piles in 18 feet. Catfish are excellent around baited holes in 10-16 feet using night crawlers and prepared baits.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 2.93 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the low-to-mid-70s.
Clint Wade with Outlaw Outdoors says the cool weather seems to have pushed the bait out deeper. Some solid fish in the eight-pound range reported around brush piles and hard bottom structure using Texas rigs, Carolina rigs and cranks. Also some good fish hanging out in 6-8 feet, hitting Senkos and Texas rigs. Shallower depths giving up a few fish on frogs. Topwaters and ‘Traps have been effective around active school fish. Fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie fishing has been good in the 12-15 inch range, hitting shiners over brush piles in 22-28 feet, suspended at 12-14 feet.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is 1.28 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-70s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox is looking for new water to roll in after the rain early the weekend. Most anglers reported a slow bite after the front. Livingston veteran Randy Dearman says log jams along the upper river and creek channel breaks/swings with wood cover will be among the best bets for black bass, mainly on cranks and Texas rigs. White bass are fair on slabs and cranks around mid-lake structure. Catfish are good on jugs tipped with live or cut bait, mostly in the mouths of creeks.
’PINES — Water level is seven inches high and stained. Water temp in the mid-70s.
Jim Tutt says bass are fair with the best bite coming shallow on ‘Traps and Carolina rigs, mainly on points. Crappie fishermen are picking up limits around bridges using jigs and live bait. No report on catfish.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is 1.94 feet low and stained. Water temp in the low 70s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says blue cat and channel cat are fair around main lake humps in 6-12 feet using fresh cut shad on bottom. Trolling pet spoon rigs are good for a few white bass limits. Brush piles in 12-20 feet are giving up fair numbers of keeper crappie using shiners and jigs. Black bass are best around docks, brush piles and shore rock, mostly on crankbaits, Texas rigs, shaky heads and jigs.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 2.58 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-70s.
Larry Winters at Midway Landing says bass anglers are reporting fair numbers in the 2 1/2 pound range using spinnerbaits and square bills in 2-5 feet. Midday bite best points in 10-12 feet using Carolina rigs and cranks. Crappie are fair but no limits. Best bite coming in 12-20 feet, suspended at 7-12 feet. White bass are good on bottom on humps and points in 18-25 feet; schooling activity its sporadic. Catfish are good on windy banks, mostly channel cat, using punch bait. Timber in 12-14 feet also giving up some limits.
FORK — Water level is 1.84 feet low and stained. Water temp in the mid-70s.
Catfish are the best bet, mainly around baited holes in 20-28 feet. A few fish up to six pounds reported with good numbers of channels in the 1-3 pound range.
Crappie fishermen still picking up a few limits around brush piles; bridges also giving up a few keepers on jigs fished slowly around cross members. Bass fishing is slow to fair. A few fish hitting topwaters early, then moving away from bank with drop shots, Carolina rigs and Texas rigs worked on points, humps and ridges..
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is 2.31 feet low and clear to slightly stained. Water temp in the mid-70s.
Bass anglers reporting a few fish in shallow- to-mid-range depths around pads and scattered hydrilla near channel swings, hitting Texas rigs, Senkos and swim jigs. Hard bottoms in 14-22 feet giving up some decent numbers at times using shaky heads, Carolina rigs, football jigs and cranks. School fish have been hit or miss on the main lake. Crappie fishermen reporting partial limits around brush piles in 14-22 feet using shiners and jigs.
ATHENS — Water level is 1.12 feet low and clear. Water temp in the 70s.
Bass anglers reporting a few fish on Texas rigs and weightless wacky worms worked along outside grass edges. School fish showing up on occasion, but fishing guide Jim Brack says have been tough to fool; use small, shad patterns baits. Crappie are slow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.