It seems like the whoppers always come calling when you least expect it. Just ask Joe Moore, of Huntington.
Moore was bass fishing with his wife, Lillie, on the afternoon of Feb. 18 at Sam Rayburn when he got the biggest bite of his life. Interestingly, Moore didn’t feel the thump when the fish scooped up the green pumpkin lizard he had cast into five feet of water.
“I was digging out a backlash when she bit,” Moore chuckled. “Once I got it out and reeled up the slack the line got tight. At first I thought I was hung in the grass, but then I felt something pulling back.”
Moore said the ensuing battle was hardly a match for the size of the fish, which was barely hooked in the side of the mouth when he brought it into the boat. He weighed the 251/2-inch female at 14.19 pounds on a hand-held scale.
The angler said he noticed something wasn’t right after he placed it in the livewell.
“She immediately acted like she wanted to roll over on her side,” said Moore, 74. “It was really strange. That fish came straight to the boat and didn’t hardly fight at all. I’ve caught two-pounders that fought harder. Something was definitely wrong.”
Moore transported the bass to Jackson Hill Marina to get official weight, but it was dead on arrival. JHM owner Terry Sympson certified the weight at 14.94 pounds.
“I still can’t figure it out — I don’t know if she just went into shock or what,” Moore said. “I was proud to catch her, but I would much rather her still be swimming around than be dead. She was a big, beautiful fish full of eggs. It was a real bummer for her to die like that.”
Moore’s 14.94-pounder is the biggest bass reported from Sam Rayburn since 2015. It’s well shy of the 16.80-pound lake record caught in May 1994 by Tommy Shelton.
The bass is eligible for entry in the Legend Class of the Toyota ShareLunker program since it was weighed on certified scales. Anglers who enter fish in one of the program’s four categories between now and Dec. 31 will earn certificates of recognition, ShareLunker memorabilia and have a shot at winning a $5,000 gift certificate to Bass Pro Shops. For more information, texassharelunker.com.
NWTF April AWOL banquet set March 6
The April AWOL Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will host its 23rd annual Hunting Heritage Banquet on March 6 at the Nacogdoches County Exposition and Civic Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The event will feature live auctions, silent auctions, bucket raffles and gun giveaways.
April AWOL’s Jim Stallworth said more than 100 guns are set to go along with knives, hunts, art prints, turkey calls and all sorts of other gear including plenty of stuff for the ladies. Tickets are $50 for singles and $75 for couples. Included is a NWTF membership, a ribeye steak dinner, door prizes and free drinks.
Tickets are available at the Boot Barn in Nacogdoches or call Ted Smith at (553-8388.
Proceeds benefit the NWTF fund, local conservation projects, outreach events and scholarships.
