ATHENS — Water level is about normal level and stained. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing is still slow with the best bite coming on lipless baits and Senkos worked around submerged grass beds. Brack says crappie are hanging around deep brush, hitting shiners but you have to soak the bait to get bit.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level 2.15 feet low and stained. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass and hybrids are hitting small Flukes and Sassy Shads dead sticked over 30-40 feet of water on the main lake. Some good quality blue cats taking big cuts of shad drifted in the same areas. Also some fish mud flats and windy banks/points up north. Crappie fishermen still picking up a few limits around timber and brush piles in deep water, mainly on shiners. Black bass are best in main lake points and drops in 18-25 feet, hitting Carolina rigs and jigs. Deeper docks also holding some fishing willing to hit moving baits like bladed jigs, cranks and spinnerbaits.
‘PINES — Water level is 7 inches high and muddy. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Bass slow due to heavy rain and wind. A few fish still hitting jigs and Carolina rigs along channel breaks up north; points are the best bet down south. Crappie fishing has been excellent on shiners and jigs fished along river channel breaks north and south.
NACONICHE — Water level just above full pool and slightly stained. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Local angler David Russell says bass fishing has been slow. A few groups holding on structure in 15-18 feet but the bite is sporadic. No report on crappie.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is about normal level and fairly clear to stained. Water temp is in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says catfishing has been good on limb line and trotline sets. The Riverside area has been giving up numbers of flatheads and blues on hooks tipped with live perch and gold fish. Crappie have slowed down with dirty inflow from recent rains. Cox says new water flowing down the Trinity from Dallas should help spur the white bass spawning run.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is 1.66 feet low and clear to stained. Water temp in the mid-to-upper-50s.
Bass anglers reporting some solid around grass beds in 4-8 feet using ‘Traps, square bills, spinnerbaits, swim jigs and bladed jigs. Deep bite is best for numbers using Carolina rigs, spoons, drop shots and shaky head worms. No report on crappie; not many anglers out.
PALESTINE — Water level 8 inches low and rising. Clarity is stained to muddy up north with water temps in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good up north using jigs and shiners along channel breaks in Kickapoo and the Neches, hitting bladed jigs, spinnerbaits and jigs. Catfish are excellent with the rising water, hitting night crawlers and livers around baited holes and docks. Crappie fishermen picking a few limits around standing timber along the river in 20 feet and bridges in 17 feet.
Vandergriff says recent rains and have spurred some flow in the Neches; white bass should beginning finning upstream for the spawn soon.
FORK — Water levels 1.69 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 50s.
Fishing guide Gary Paris says bass fishing has been slow; not much traffic on the water. Crappie fishing is s good bet with plenty of limits reported using jigs around old timber, brush piles on points and bridge cross members at varied depths from 25-30 feet. Anglers with good electronics are picking off some big fish upwards of two pounds. Catfish are excellent over baited holes and along channel breaks in 25 feet of water.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is at full pool and stained. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Crockett Family Resort is reporting slow bass fishing with best results coming on plastics. Crappie fishing is best using live shiners in 25 feet of water at the dam. No report on catfish.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 5.48 feet low and rising. Water clarity is stained up north; backs of creeks also muddy. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing as been slow overall. Best bite has been shallow, mainly late in the day using ‘Traps, square bills and jerk baits. Also some fish hitting drop shots in 15-18 feet. Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing crappie and catfishing has been slow up north; not many anglers out.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 3.56 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Larry Winters at Midway Landing says blue cats are good in the 10-15 pound range using punch bait and cut bait on windy banks. Black bass are slow. Best bite coming in 4-6 feet tight to channel breaks with wood, hitting cranks, spinnerbaits and a few on plastics. White bass are hit or miss on points and humps in 22-28 feet. Also some white bass and crappie reports.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is about a foot low and rising. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good to fair. Best shallow pattern has been fishing around hydrilla and hay grass in feeder creeks off large coves like Harvey, Mudd, Caney and Veach. Lipless baits in crawfish patterns are the top producers. Spoon and drop shots are the tickets away from bank with some the best action coming in 30-50 feet, some around pods of bait fish and others just roaming. A few white bass beginning to show up in the Angelina.
Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by email at mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.
