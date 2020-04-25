The repercussions of the COVID-19 crisis are far reaching, and new bumps in the road continue to surface each day. Add ICAST 2020 to the budding list of unfortunate victims claimed by the costly, worldwide pandemic.
ICAST is short for the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades show produced by the American Sportfishing Association. The Virginia-based ASA has been around more than 80 years, most of it spent working hard to ensure the future of sportfishing and everything it stands for.
ICAST is the ASA’s flagship event. In existence for more than 60 years, ICAST is recognized as the biggest fishing industry shindig on the planet.
The annual trade show is held each July, offering a valuable platform for hundreds of tackle, accessory and apparel manufacturers from around the globe to gather under one roof to display their latest wares to prospective buyers, pro staffers and media representatives from dozens of countries.
The idea is to generate buzz, publicity, valuable contacts and make money through sales to tackle distributors and other outlets.
Sales and advertising deals worth millions are cut at ICAST. Lucrative sponsorship contracts are forged for fishing pros and television personalities. Journalists gather info on the latest and greatest, then deliver their findings to the public via Internet websites, magazines, newspapers and other platforms.
Numerous trend setters have been unveiled on the fishing industry’s biggest stage. The Power Pole shallow anchor, Minn Kota Ultrex trolling motor and Lowrance StructureScan technology come to mind.
It’s a huge deal.
Last year’s show set an attendance record with 14,500 buyers, media members and exhibitors present — a good sign all was well within the sportfishing world.
Industry brass were anticipating equally big things this year. Then the coronavirus hit, spurring a long list of dire consequences that have impacted just about everyone in some form or fashion.
Shift to April 17, 2020.
That’s when American Sportfishing Association president Glenn Hughes released an announcement that the “physical” portion of ICAST 2020 won’t happen as planned, but that a “virtual trade show” is in the works.
The show, originally scheduled for July 14-17 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, has been called off due to the wide range of challenges and issues that continue to mount with the outbreak.
The decision to cancel the in-person show came in the names of safety, logistics and responsibility, according to Hughes.
“Canceling this year’s show was the only decision that could be made when considering everyone’s well-being and the impact the pandemic is having on the sportfishing industry and our economy,” Hughes said.
Hughes added that the online version of the trade show is still in the early stages of planning with the ultimate goal of keeping industry representatives abreast of the newest developments in everything from fishing gear and apparel to electronic technology and more.
“Despite canceling our in-person show, we are committed to keeping all of us connected as a global community this July,” Hughes said in a ASA press release. “As the largest sportfishing industry trade show in the world, we look forward to producing ICAST 2020 Online, our version of a “virtual trade show.”
Organizers say ICAST’s main event — the New Product Showcase — will still be in the mix. Exhibitors will have the ability to upload new products for online viewing. Registered buyers and media will vote digitally for the 30 Best of Category products, leading up to the overall Best of Show award. While a virtual exhibit of new products is sure to be better than none at all, the one-on-one interaction opportunities between buyers, sellers and press corps that an event like ICAST provides are sure to missed.
That’s word from Gary Dollahon, a public relations and marketing specialist based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, home to Major League Fishing.
Dollahon has been active in the fishing industry since 1984. His agency represents some of fishing’s heaviest hitting brands for PRADCO, one of nation’s leading manufacturers of fishing tackle and other outdoor products.
“Most fishing tackle companies have already presented to the major customers they deal with by the time ICAST takes place, but the show does present a good opportunity to follow up with those contacts and interact one one-on-one,” he said. “Besides that, I think the biggest takeaway is you lose what has become a good chance to walk away with a feel for the prominent pulse of the industry as a whole. You leave there knowing whether things are up, down or flat. It gives you a good idea what you have to look forward to during the coming year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.