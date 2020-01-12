CEDAR CREEK — Water level is 2.58 feet low and stained. Water temp in the low-50s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass and hybrids are good on small Flukes and swim baits dead-sticked over 30-40 feet of water. Some big blues holding in the same areas, hitting cut bait drifted near bottom. Also some blues on shallow points up north north.
Crappie fishermen reporting a few limits around brush piles in 16-22 feet using jigs. Select docks near deep water also giving up some decent numbers at times.
Barber says black bass anglers are reporting some solid fish in the four pound range using jigs, spinnerbaits and square bills around docks with brush.
FORK — Water level is 2.46 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 50s.
Crappie fishing has been good. Fishing guide Gary Paris is reporting limits of crappie with several over two pounds coming on jigs and small swim baits fished around standing timber in 40-55 feet. Good numbers also holding on points near the dam in 30-45 feet. Bridges in 20-25 feet giving some limits.
Black bass are fair to five pounds in 4-6 feet using shaky heads, jigs and drop shot rigs. Catfish are best in 25-30 feet around baited holes using punch bait.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is about two feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Bass fishing has been hit or miss with some decent numbers holding on main lake structure in 17-25 feet of water, hitting shaky heads, spoons and Carolina rigs. A few solid fish coming on cranks, ‘Traps and Chatterbaits worked long outside grass lines and over grass flats.
No report on crappie.
’PINES — Water level is five inches high and stained. Water temp in the low 50s.
Local bass pro Jim Tutt says bass are fair at the lake’s upper reaches using Zoom Flukes around shallow grass beds and shaky heads or Carolina rigs dragged along river bends. Crappie fishermen reporting steady limits on shiners and jigs fished in standing timber along river ledges. Some solid catfish reported on trotline.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 6.77 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing is reporting good crappie fishing along the river in 18 feet, suspended at 16 feet, hitting jigs and shiners equally well. Stump hook sets are still giving up some big blues and flatheads to 40 pounds on live sunfish. Trotline sets also producing some good numbers.
Ben Matsubu at Keith’s Tackle says bass anglers are reporting some decent numbers in 2-5 feet of water using ‘Traps, square bills and spinnerbaits worked around wood.
NACONICHE — Water level is at full pool and clear. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Local angler David Russell says bass are fair. The fish are scattered and holding near bottom on structure in 15-20 feet, hitting plastics, underspins and a few on crankbaits. No report on crappie or catfish.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 3.74 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 50s.
James Cantrell at Wooded Acres Bait Shop says white bass are fair on points in 18-20 feet using slabs. A few limits reported on slabs. Blue cats are good up shallow on punch bait and on cut shad drifted over deep water near the dam and the water intake. Also some channel cat reported over baited holes in 12-14 feet. Crappie fishing still good up Chambers Creek at the I-45 service road. Lots of bank fishing going on.
PALESTINE — Water level is about 1.5 feet low and stained up north, clear down south. Water temp in the low 50s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been slow with a few solid fish coming on Carolina rigs worked on points in 16 feet of water. Navigation is difficult up north due to low water; anglers able to get around should find some big pre-spawners along channel breaks and ditches. Crappie fishing has been good on jigs and shiners fished around the Highway 155 bridge and old timber near the dam in 15-18 feet. Catfish are excellent over baited holes in 17 feet using night crawlers and punch bait. Hybrid stripers are fair on main lake points in 10 feet, hitting cranks.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 2.21 feet low and clear to stained. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing as been fair to nine pounds with multiple tactics working shallow or deep. Branum says the shallow bite is spotty around hydrilla beds in select creeks and drains, mainly on ‘Traps, bladed jigs, wacky rigs and Senkos. Deep bite is best in 35-48 feet using spoons, drop shots and grubs on light tackle. Crappie and white bass are slow up the river. LIVINGSTON — Water level is one inch high and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says crappie fishing has been fair on jigs fished around deeper cut creek banks in eight feet of water, fishing about four feet down. Creeks up north producing the best action. Blue cats are good on fresh cut bait drifted along river ledges down south in 18 feet of water. Black bass anglers are reporting some solid fish along channel breaks up north with wood in 3-5 feet of water, hitting spinnerbaits, jigs and square bills.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is at full pool and stained. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Crockett Family Resort says bass anglers are picking up some solid fish up to 4 1/2 pounds using plastics along drop offs and around humps and piers. Crappie are fair with the best bite coming late in the day and at night in 36 feet, suspended at 14 feet, mainly on shiners.
ATHENS — Water level is seven inches low and clear. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass anglers are reporting a few fish along outer edges of grass bed using ‘Traps, swim jigs, wacky rigs and Senkos, but the bite is slow overall. Crappie fishermen reporting a fair bite around brush piles in 25 feet, mainly on shiners.
