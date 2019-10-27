Texas’ 2019-20 duck and goose hunting seasons are set to get underway in early November in most of the state. The only exception is the High Plains Mallard Management Unit in the Texas Panhandle, which opens for two days Oct. 26-27 before reopening Nov. 1-Jan. 26, 2020.
The first split of the South Zone duck season runs Nov. 2-Dec. 1 and resumes Dec. 14-Jan 26, 2020. In the North Zone, the first split runs Nov. 9-Dec. 1 and resumes Dec. 7-Jan. 26, 2020. There is a two-day Youth Only season in the North Zone on Nov. 2-3.
The daily bag limit on ducks is six per day, no more than five mallards, of which only two may be hens, three wood ducks, three scaup, two redheads, two canvasback, one pintail, one “dusky duck” (mottled, black or Mexican-like) may only be taken after the first five days of the season in the respective zones. Mergansers: five per day with no more than two hooded mergansers. Coots is $15 per day.
Goose season in the East Zone runs Nov. 2-Jan. 26 and Nov. 2-Feb. 2 in the West Zone. The daily bag limit on geese is five dark geese, to include no more than two white-fronted geese and 20 light geese.
Also, the statewide quail season opened Oct. 26 and runs through Feb. 23, 2020. Daily bag limit is 15.
8.82-pounder tops at Fork Berkley event
Illinois bass angler Richard Morganthaler topped a record field of 1,200 anglers to win the 14th annual Berkley Big Bass event held Oct. 19-20 on Lake Fork. Morganthaler won the tournament with an 8.82 pounder caught on Day 2 of the event. He took home a fully rigged Skeeter bass boat.
Morganthaler’s winning fish was one of only two bass over Fork’s 16-24 inch slot limit brought to the scales. The second was a 5.25-pounder caught by Clifton Jackson of Alba.
Stephen Crumpler of Bloomberg also won a Skeeter boat for reeling in the heaviest fish under the slot limit, a 2.98-pounder. The tournament paid 10 cash prizes each hour for two days. All but two of the hourly prizes were won by fish in the two-pound class.
Newberry wins AOY
Houston bass pro Dicky Newberry recently nailed down the Costa FLW Series Southwestern Division Angler of the Year title with a 24th-place finish in the season finale held in early October on Oklahoma’s Grand Lake.
Newberry, 65, went into the final event as the AOY points leader after finishing 13th in the season opener.
at Lake Amistad and seventh at Sam Rayburn. The AOY title came with a $5,000 payday.
Light tackle awards for whoppers
Who says you need magnum tackle to land big fish?
The International Game Fish Association recently awarded two anglers, George Hogan, Jr., and Liz Hogan, with the Bob Herder Light Tackle Award for outstanding accomplishments using light tackle.
George Hogan currently holds 26 IGFA World records for big fish caught on an eight-pound test or smaller fishing line. Among them are a 202-pound Pacific blue marlin caught on an eight-pound line, a 141-pound Pacific blue marlin on four-pound line, a 139-pound tarpon caught on six-pound line, and a 132-pound striped marlin caught on two-pound line.
Liz Hogan holds 28 IGFA world records for 15 species, including a 445-pound black marlin on a 16-pound line, a 141-pound, nine-ounce tarpon on eight-pound line, a 211-pound, 10-ounce blue marlin on 12-pound line, and a 111-pound, five-ounce striped marlin on a two-pound line.
