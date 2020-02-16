ATHENS — Water level is two inches high and clear. Water temp in the mid 50s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass anglers are reporting a slow bite. A few quality fish reported jerk baits, square bills, Senkos and lipless cranks worked around grass beds in 6-10 feet. Brush piles in 25-30 still giving up a few partial limits of crappie, mostly on jigs and few on shiners.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is 2.05 feet low and stained. Water temp in the low-50s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says crappie fishing is good in 22-40 feet of water using jigs and shiners around brush piles. Also some fish hanging around docks and brush in 6-16 feet. Hybrids and white bass are fair around bait balls in 24-45 feet of water, hitting shad plastics dead sticked 5-15 feet off bottom. Black bass are fair around brush piles in 8-24 feet. Docks and rocks in 2-12 feet also holding some fish, hitting Chatterbaits, cranks and plastics. Catfish are good drifting cut bait in 20-40 feet or soaking cut bait shallow up north. Bigger cut bait is catching bigger fish.
PALESTINE — Water levels three inches low and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Bass are good up north along the Neches flats and Kickapoo. Also some fish holding on points in the backs of main lake pockets. Crappie are good under bridges and along the river channel in brush piles, hitting pink/white jigs. Channel cat are good along the river, mainly on chicken livers and hearts fished in 16 feet. White bass are good and getting stronger up the Neches.
‘PINES — Water level is three inches low and stained. Water temp in the low 50s.
Local angler Jim Tutt says bass are good off and to around 11 pounds on shaky heads, Carolina rigs and shaky heads fished along the river up north. Rocks are giving up some solid fish down south. Crappie are excellent around bridge crossings and the river. No report on catfish.
FORK — Water level is 1.65 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 50s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing is still slow. A few fish reported in 10-15 feet on drop shot rigs, Carolina rigs and cranks. Crappie fishing has been good on main lake points in 25-30 feet, hitting jigs and shiners; bridge bite has slowed somewhat. Channel cat are good around baited holes and along creeks; lots of limits reported.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is about two inches high and stained. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Crockett Family Resort says bass fishing has been good to 4 1/2 pounds with the best bite coming during late morning hours using plastics in 8-15 feet of water. Points near the dam and pump station have been giving up some solid fish. Crappie are fair in 25 feet of water around brush piles using minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to three pounds on night crawlers.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is nearly two inches high and stained. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says black bass are slow with the best action coming shallow along creeks using Texas rigged baby brush hogs. A few male white bass showing up in the creeks near Riverside, hitting jigs and small spinners. Nothing to report up the Trinity yet. Crappie are slow with a few fish being caught in deeper holes with brush in creek channels.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is eight inches low and on a rise with the rain. Water temp in the mid-to-upper 50s.
Bass are fair to five pounds on Chatterbaits, jerk baits and cranks worked around grass beds in 2-8 feet. Offshore structure holding a few numbers up to three pounds, hitting Carolina rigs and jigs. No report on crappie or catfish.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is three feet low and stained. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Catfishermen reporting some solid blues in the 10 pound range using punch bait and fresh cut bait chunks on windy banks and drifting over deep water near the dam. Black bass are slow with a few keepers reported on moving baits fished tight to wood along channels in 2-6 feet and off main lake points in deeper water using Carolina rigs and cranks. White bass are slow. No report on crappie.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level six inches low and rising. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good with lots of fish moving into bushes, hay grass and other shore cover. Look for shallow flipping bite to steadily improve with the next significant warming water temperatures.
Deep fish are beginning to scatter along with the bait; best bite still coming around roaming bait ballsusing spoons and Carolina rigs. White bass fishermen reporting a few limits as far north as the Highway 59 crossing. No report on crappie.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 4.45 feet low and rising. Water temp in the mid 50s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfish have been good on trotlines when the weather allows for getting out. A few crappie and white bass showing up in the creek. White bass guide Jane Gallenbach is reporting limits up the river with some big females beginning to show up, hitting Roadrunners tipped with minnows. Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass are fair shallow and deep. Best shallow bite coming on wacky worms, Texas rig lizards and ‘Traps in 1-6 feet. Deeper fish hitting cranks, Carolina rigs and jigs in 19-25 feet. Crappie are slow.
NACONICHE — Water level is at full pool and stained. Water temp in in the mid-50s.
Local angler David Russell says bass fishing has been hit or miss with the best bet coming on Carolina rigged plastics worked on main lake structure. No report on crappie.
